Vasu Baras 2022: Know About The Significance Of This Diwali Day

India, which is largely an agricultural economy, earns its income through growing crops, which is the prime reason why it worships cows and calves. Cows are the mainstay of their lives and a source of their income and women perform Gopuja and Krishna Puja.

It is also believed as per a legend that Goddess Lakshmi will be present in cows on this day, and hence praying to them would get the worshippers, the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

Indicating the victory of the good over the evil, Diwali, the festival of lights is celebrated around the world in with befitting rituals and manner. Today, October 21 being the first day of Diwali 2022, the Vasu Baras or Vagh Baras in Maharashtra, celebrates it in a different manner.

Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj it is observed with due rituals for five days in Diwali normally. Vagh Baras occurring in the dark fortnight of the 12th day of the Ashwin month, of Dwadashi, is dedicated to the worship of the Cow. Shri Vallabha, the incarnation of Lord Dattatreya completed his avatar by entering the Krishna river on this day. So it is also referred to as the Guru or Govatsa dwadashi in certain regions. Go' means 'cow' while 'Vatsa' means a calf.

Rural folks make cow replicas out of mud, and worship them. Cow worship on this auspicious day washes away sins and yields the merit of bathing in the holy Ganga. Those aspiring for a male progeny, perform special pujas on this day. Lord Shri Krishna is also worshipped alongside by the devotees to express their love for the celestial cowherd, the Krishna.

Cow mother, or Go Matha, by herself, is a holy centre of Pilgrimage as she is supposed to contain , as per the scriptures, the presence of the Holy trinity and other celestial devatas inside it.. During the ancestral worship or Shraadh, the cow, if worshipped, gives the merits of performing worship of all deities and ancestors. Cow seva is the best seva ever, it is believed as the food offered to cows reaches gods in a direct manner. Women fast on this day, of Bach Baras or Govatsa Dwadashi for the wellbeing of their kids, long life, marital bliss and progeny.

Govatsa Dwadashi finds a mention in the Bhavishya Purana as well. Nandini the divine cow, is revered as a holy mother to the human race as well, as they provide the vital nourishment to us. Govatsa Dwadashi pujas, if strictly followed, will surely bestow offspring to a childless couple.

Govatsa Dwadashi is a gesture of gratitude that is also known as 'Nandini Vrat,' between the months of October and November. Vasu Baras arrives one day before Dhanteras festival. Govatsa Dwadashi occurs one day before the 'Dhanteras' festival.

Go puja turns all your dreams into reality if worshipped with care and faith. This day is the famous day of Vasu Baras in Maharashtra. Known as Vagh Baras in Gujarat. It is also celebrated as the 'Sripada Vallabha Aradhana Utsav' at Pithapuram Datta Mahasamsthana in Andhra Pradesh on Govatsa Dwadashi,,

On the occasion, cows and calves are worshipped while wheat products are given to them after puja. Instead, cows and calves are worshipped and fed wheat products after puja.

Those dedicated to its observance refrain from eating any wheat or milk products for the entire day. Some north Indian States refer to it as Vagh, which means the day of "repaying one's financial debts." Actually, on this day, the businessmen clear their account books and stop making further transactions in new ledgers for the time being.

The illustrious figure, Dhruva, whose penance at the age of seven, won Lord Vishnu's heart, was born as a result of earnest prayers of King Uttanapada and Suniti, addressed to the holy Cow on the Govatsa Dwadashi day. Kamadhenu denotes purity, sacrifice and motherliness that sustains the entire creation. The sanatana dharma followers, consider Kamadhenu as their family deity.

In some northern states, Govatsa Dwadashi is referred to as Vagh, which implies repaying one's financial debts. It is a day when businessmen clear their accounts books and do not make further transactions in their new ledgers.

Cows and calves are bathed, draped in colourful clothes and bedecked in flower garlands. Vermilion/ turmeric is smeared on their foreheads. The puja gets completed as aartis are conducted and wheat, gram and moong bean sprouts are fed to the cows.

The celestial Kamadhenu, or the "cow that realises wishes or dreams," has a bovine body, a female face, wings like a tropical bird, and a peacock's tail. Her milk is streamed over a Shiva linga, that is intended to be a sacrificial ingredient in the homagni.. Various brahmins in the foreground pour ghee into the fire. In vedic ceremonies, the milk, butter, and ghee are lavishly used to denote their spiritual importance.

Four legs of the cow are likened to four vedas, and the tips of its mammary glands are the four purusharthas, its horns symbolise gods, and its face represents Sun and Moon, its shoulders signifies Agni and its legs, the Himalayan peaks.

To honour cows, 'anaaj' and sprouting moong daal are served to them. Gau pujan is a famous event across Maharashtra that just exemplifies the benefits of dedicated prayer to cow.

