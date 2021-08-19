Varalakshmi Festival 2021: Date, Time, Rituals And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

This year 20 August marks Varalakshmi festival and it is a special day for married women who pray for the well-being of their family during this auspicious day. This festival is mostly celebrated in the southern states of India such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Devotees believe that by performing puja and vrat on this day, Goddess Lakshmi will bless them with good fortune, wealth and prosperity.

Varalakshmi Puja: Date And Timings

According to a website, Drikpanchang, Varalakshmi Vratam on Friday, August 20, 2021, Simha Lagna Puja Muhurat (morning) - 05:53 AM to 07:59 AM, Duration - 02 Hours 06 Mins. Vrishchika Lagna Puja Muhurat (afternoon) - 12:35 PM to 02:54 PM, Duration - 02 Hours 19 Mins. Kumbha Lagna Puja Muhurat (evening) - 06:40 PM to 08:07 PM, Duration - 01 Hour 27 Mins. Vrishabha Lagna Puja Muhurat (midnight) - 11:07 PM to 01:03 AM, Aug 21, Duration - 01 Hour 56 Mins.

Varalakshmi Puja: History And Significance

Devotees believe that if this puja is performed with pure heart and proper rituals then an individual will get the blessings of Ashta Lakshmi or Eight Goddesses of Wealth, Earth, Learning, Fame, Love, Pleasure and Strength.

Legend has it that one of her devotee named Charumathy's dream, Goddess Lakshmi appeared and asked her to do a special fast (vrat) and said only then her wishes will be fulfilled. On the very next day, she along with her family performed the pooja and vrat. It is believed that this day onwards Varalakshmi festival gained prominence among the people from the Hindu community.

Varalakshmi Puja: Rituals

Early morning of this day, women wake up early in the morning, take bath and draw rangolis and then they place the Kalash, which is a gold, silver or a brass pot on top of it and fill it with rice and betel nut. Further, the pot is decorated with flowers, fruits and jewellery. Also, vermillion and haldi are put on this pot. In the end sweets and money is also placed in front of the idol as a form of offering to please the goddess.

Story first published: Thursday, August 19, 2021, 6:00 [IST]