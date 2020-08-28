Vamana Jayanti 2020: Muhurta, Rituals, Katha And Significance Of This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Vamana Jayanti is an annual Hindu festival observed in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. The festival is dedicated to Lord Vamana, one of the incarnations of Lord Vishnu. This year the date falls on 29 August 2020. The festival is also known as Vamana Dwadashi as the festival is usually observed on the Dwadashi Tithi. To know more about this festival, scroll down the article to read.

Muhurta For Vamana Dwadashi

The Vamana Jayanti is observed every year on the Dwadashi (twelfth) tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. This year the festival will be observed on 29 August 2020. For this, the Dwadashi Tithi will begin at 08:17 am on 29 August 2020 while it will end at 08:21 am on 30 August 2020. Since Lord Vamana was born under the Shravan Nakshatra, the festival is usually observed during the Shravan Muhurta.

For Vamana Jayanti, the Shravan Muhurta will begin at 01:52 pm on 30 August 2020 and will end at 03:04 pm on 31 August 2020.

Rituals

On this day devotees of Lord Vishnu should wake up early and take a bath after they freshen up.

Now wear clean and/or new clothes and offer Arghya to Lord Vishnu.

Place a Kalash in your pooja room or at the place where you will be performing the pooja for Vamana Jayanti.

Make a clay idol of Lord Vamana and worship Him by offering all those things which are dear to Lord Vishnu.

Now make a resolution to observe a strict fast throughout the day.

Perform Hawan to please Lord Vamana.

Listen to the Katha of Lord Vamana and ask your family members the same.

You can also donate grains, money, clothes, etc. to the Brahmins and poor people.

Katha

It is said that after the Samudra Manthan, the churning of the divine ocean was performed and Gods defeated the entire demon army, Gods became immortal and Almighty. King Mahabali lost all his wealth and kingdom. One day he sought advice from Guru Shukracharya, the mentor of demons. Guru advised him to penance and perform the Mahabhishek Vishwajeet Yagya and then you will be able to win over Lord Indra. King Mahabali did as the Guru suggested to him. He won over a battle against Lord Indra and Gods. Due to this, he was now the king of the whole universe.

Lord Indra then went to Lord Vishnu and sought his advice. Lord Vishnu assured him that He will take the form of Vamana and bring back the control over Heaven and Earth to the Gods. Soon Lord Vishnu's incarnation Vamana was born as the son of a Brahmin couple.

Once Guru Shukracharya advised Bali to perform Yagyas and Hawanas on a daily basis and donate alms, food, clothes and other things to the Brahmins. He said doing so will help in retaining the might and wealth. The King agreed.

Lord Vamana who looked like an ordinary Brahmin boy came to the King as said that he too wanted something from the King. He further said that he does not wish to have wealth and luxuries but as much as land as his three steps would cover. King Bali agreed.

This is when Vamana grew up in size. He was too big and seemed to be bigger than the planet Earth itself. Now Vamana placed his first foot on the entire planet earth and said, 'My first step covered the earth and therefore, the entire is now mine.' With his second step, he covered the entire heaven and claimed his ownership over heaven as well.

King Mahabali realised that the Vamana is none other than Lord Vishnu Himself. Vamana then asked, "Since both heaven and earth now belong to me, I want to know where I should keep my third step. You have said you will give me the land that would come under my three steps".

Hearing this, King Mahabali smiled and said, "O God, place your third step on my head."

This is when Lord Vishnu came in His true form and blessed the King. He said, "from this day onwards, you will rule the Patal Lok forever." Hence, King Mahabali was sent to Patal Lok and the control over the Earth and Heaven was returned back to the Gods.

Significance

It is said that on this day, donating rice and curd is quite auspicious.

People on this day worship Lord Vishnu in His Vamana form.

Devotees have it that Lord Vamana was born on the Dwadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada.

It is believed that those who worship Lord Vishnu with full dedication and devotion on this day are blessed by the Almighty Himself.

People believe that King Mahabali visits the Earth every year during the Onam.

Devotees usually observe a fast on this day and worship Him to seek His blessings.