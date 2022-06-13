Vamana Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, Rituals. History, Significance, And Special Pujas Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Vamana (an avatar of Vishnu) was born to Aditi (Daughter of King Daksha) and Kashyapa Maharshi (Son of Marichi) at the Abhijit Muhurta on Shukla Paksha Dwadashi in Bhadrapada month under the Shravana star as per the Hindu Calendar. He was the fifth avatar of Vishnu and the twelfth Aditya. As per the Gregorian Calendar, Vamana Jayanti comes up either during August or September. Read to know more about this auspicious day in detail.

Vamana Jayanti 2022: Date And Time

Vamana Jayanti is observed on Wednesday, 07 September 2022. Dwadashi starts on 07 September 2022 at 03:04 am whereas it concludes at 00:04 am on 08 September 2022.

Vamana Jayanti 2022: Puja Rituals

Early morning, wake up and take a ritualistic bath after which place Vamana's idol on the altar of your puja mandir. Wear yellow clothes and perform the puja either in Abhijit muhurta or in the morning. Light ghee diya using one wick. Place a pitcher in the area where you are performing the puja. Do the dhoop aarti with jasmine-scented incense sticks. Offer any red or yellow flowers. Offer red sandalwood paste, apple, or any fruit with a red tinge. Complete the Shodashopachara puja. Recite Vamana Gayatri mantra. If possible, fast the entire day and perform yagnya to please the deity. Listen to the Vrat Katha of Lord Vamana.

Donate food, grains, money, curd rice, food, and clothes to the Brahmins and the downtrodden. To ensure a healthy body and mind, place a pot of honey near the Vamana idol. To achieve success in life, feed cows with bananas and jaggery on this day. Light lamps and offer garlands in a Vishnu temple, to reduce marital disturbances.

Vamana Jayanti 2022: History And Significance

King Mahabali, being an ardent devotee of Vishnu, ensured that his subjects enjoyed a golden era during his time. His indomitable prowess for administration was well admired by the people of his kingdom. Bali occupied almost the entire universe because of which Devaloka (abode of gods) lost its luster and devas, their confidence. To save their face, Lord Vishnu intervened in the form of a dwarf Vamana and participated in a yagna being conducted by Bali. Vamana avatar is also known as Trivikrama.

Mahabali, was in one of his most generous moods, at this moment and announced that he would fulfill anyone's wish, whatever it be. Vamana seized this opportunity by requesting him for as much land as he could cover in his three tiny steps. Mahabali guffawed at the innocence of this Brahmin and gave in. Vamana grew to a gigantic size and in three steps covered heaven, and hell. Now, contemplating the third step, he asked Bali where he could place the next step. Mahabali bent his head down, as a response to this, after which Vamana pressed his foot on Bali's head and sent Bali down to the Pathaal lok. Vishnu was pleased by his spirit of sacrifice and his unparalleled devotion. Bali asked for a boon, that he should be allowed to visit his people annually.

Vamana Jayanti 2022: Special Pujas

Certain remedial measures are advised in this context, to achieve your wants. For achieving good health, donate honey to a Vishnu temple. Consume drumstick leaves three times a day for one year. Feed a cow with yellow bananas for succeeding in life. For marriage problems, light 12 lamps in a Vishnu temple. For peace and financial prosperity, plant a drumstick tree and water it every day. Performing Vamana Jayanti, bestows the punya of performing the Vajapeya yagnya. Puja and dana (donation or charity) wipes out the bad karma of past and present. One can expect to gain name and fame by performing this, Jayanti.

