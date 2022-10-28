Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Legend, Benefits, And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Celebrated a day before Kartik Purnima, Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is the fourteenth day of Shukla Paksha in the Karthik month, which is a sacred event for the devotees of both Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva as both these deities are associated closely with the festival.

This year, it is celebrated on 06 November 2022 in Northern and Western parts of India. This is presumed to be the day Lord Shiva gifted the Sudarshan Chakra to Lord Vishnu. Fast is duly observed on this day, bhog is offered and aarti is performed with flowers, incense, diya and sandal paste and so on.

This festival is celebrated with pomp and verve all over India, especially in the areas of Rishikesh, Gaya, and Maharashtra, aside from Varanasi. Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu are generally not worshipped together in any temple.

Lord Shiva should be worshipped only in the Brahma muhurta on 06 November. Worshipping Lord Vishnu in the proper manner and rituals, you are sure to get a desirable outcome. For the realization of all your dreams ensure that a Rudrabhisheka is done along with the recitation of Vishnu Sahasranama. Read on to know more about this day.

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2022: Date And Time

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2022 starts on Sunday, 06 November 2022. Chaturdashi date starts on 06 November 2022 at 04:28 pm and ends on 7th November 2022 at 04:15 pm.

This day is of utmost significance because it arrives 14 days after Diwali concludes and both the deities Lord Vishnu and Shiva are worshipped on this day.

Kartik Purnima, otherwise known as Vaikunta Chauturdashi arrives a day before Dev Deepavali. On this day, Lord Vishnu is known to have visited Kashi to worship Lord Shiva.

Lord Vishnu, according to the story, had resolved to worship Lord Shiva by using one thousand lotuses. As soon as he started the puja, after the next second, he realised that one lotus was missing, which hindered his puja. Hence, he offered one of his eyes, which are compared to a lotus, to Lord Shiva. Lord Shiva was highly pleased with this devout act of Lord Vishnu and blessed him with Sudarshan Chakra as a gift. During Nishita or Baikunth Chaturdashi, both Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva are worshipped with Sahasranama stotras. Nishita time is the dead of the night, a muhurat that is very dear to Lord Vishnu whose worship is therefore chosen at this time. Lord Shiva prefers Pratah Kala or the morning time, which is why he is worshipped by his devotees in the morning.

The sanctum sanctorum of Lord Vishwanath temple of Kashi is open for devotees to worship where bel leaves are offered to Lord Vishnu and tulsi is offered to Lord Shiva whereas, in the normal course of events, it is the Tulsi that is offered to Vishnu and Bel for shiva. The most important offering on the day is clay diya with cotton wicks.

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2022: Puja Rituals

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2022: Vishnu Worship Rituals

The holy dip taken during the worship of Lord Vishnu is termed Kartik snan. Today is the day the diyas are donated in a festival in Rishikesh on the banks of the Ganges, with a view to waking Lord Vishnu from a deep sleep. In the evening, diyas are set afloat in the River Ganges after which a series of cultural activities follow.

This day, being a very auspicious day, devotees wanting to do sadhana for progeny gather at the Kamleshwar temple of Uttarakhand, Srinagar, at night. The Garhwal region of Uttarakhand acquires a special glow during these times, as taking the divine darshan here liberates you emotionally.

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2022: Shiva Worship Rituals

Srinagar Uttarakhand, has always had the mystical repute of being a city of gods. Especially in the Kamaleshwar temple or pagoda, Lord Vishnu was known to have penanced to obtain the Sudarshan Chakra. After the destruction of Ravana, Lord Rama expressed a desire to be freed from the sin of killing a brahmin. To commemorate this occasion, the Vaikuntha Chaturdashi fair is organized in Srinagar, Uttarakhand. The precedence for the ritualistic observances for this festival in Maharashtra has been set by Shivaji Maharaj and his mother Jeejabai and other Gaud Saraswat brahmins. Special rituals are observed all over the temples of North India. The midnight holy dip at Manikarnika Ghat is undertaken by thousands of devotees in Varanasi.

The puja should be performed facing east. Offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu chanting the basic mantras to the deities. Light a diya with a mixture of cow ghee and kesar (saffron). Sandal agarbatti should be used for dhooparadhana. Kesar, Lotus flowers, and prasad made of corn ( corn flour kheer is preferable) is offered as well. Abhishek is performed using water, attar, sugar and curd.

The mantra that is chanted on the day is: ॐ ह्रीं ॐ हरिणाक्षाय नमः शिवाय॥

Ensure that you do the puja at the Nishita Kaal - midnight that coincides with chaturdashi tithi. The menu for this day should be grain and only fruits should be consumed if need be.

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi: Legend

There is a mythological story which says that once upon a time, Devarshi Narad approached Lord Vishnu with a question. He wanted to know why some people, achieve moksha with not much puja and chants, whereas some, who devote their entire lifetime to the gods nama, get nothing in the end. Lord Vishnu replied that achieving Mokhsha is possible only if one observes a fast on the day of Vaikuntha Chaturdashi. Hence, the vrat is being given great importance.

Lord Vishnu worshipped Lord Shiva at Kashi on this day after which the Shivaling at Kashi appeared before Lord Vishnu to which he performed Puja. This is why this day is also called Kashi Vishwanath Sthapana Diwas or Kashi Vishwanath Pratishta Diwas.

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2022: Benefits

The pujas performed on this day, are equal to the merits of performing ten yagnyas. If there is Kritika nakshatra prevailing on this day, the day is referred to as Mahakartiki. If Bharani star is prevailing, then it is called Vaikuntha Chaturdashi. Also, if Vaikunth Chaturdashi comes coincides with the Rohini star, the results are even better. Lord Vishnu is known to have replied to a query by Devarshi Narad that the gates of heaven remain open for those who observe fast on Vaikuntha Chaturdashi. It is also possible to achieve moksha on this holy day by keeping a strict fast. After the fast concludes, one must listen to the vrat katha which, if done, will destroy the sins of the past. . Fast can be observed from Sunrise to sunset.

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2022: Significance

This is one festival where the diehard Shaivites and the cult-fanatic Vaishnavites get together and pray to both Gods with equal fervour. It unites them and builds the fraternal relationship between the two cults.

Total adherence to the ritualistic observances while worshipping both Gods ensures blessings for all your endeavours from god, as well as moksha in the afterlife. During Nishita time or Nishita Kala, devotees recite the Vishnu Sahasranama and offer one thousand lotuses to Lord Vishnu. Although the pujas for both deities are performed on the same day, puja is performed at two different times, to Lord Vishnu, at the Nishita muhurat at midnight, and to Lord Shiva at the Arunodaya Muhurat which is just before sunrise.

The morning bath during Arunodaya at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi is known as Manikarnika Snan on Kartik Chaturdashi. One needs to be doubly watchful of the muhurat timings for performing pujas for both Gods.

It is believed that the Vishwanath temple acquires a sacred aura that can match only that of the Vaikuntha on this day. One can get rid of all hindrances in life and the gates of heaven would open to those who observe this fast.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 28, 2022, 16:01 [IST]