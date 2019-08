Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Trending Ganesha Idols Which Will Leave You In Awe Festivals oi-Shivangi Karn

The glorious festival of Ganapati Chaturthi is just in two days and people are already mesmerized seeing the magnificent and artistic idols of Lord Ganesha. The festival is marked by a grand celebration of the deity for 10 continuous days. This year (2019), Ganesh Chaturthi falls on 2 September, Monday and Ganesh Visarjan will be observed on 12 September.

Lord Ganesha is symbolized as a deity of good fortune, intelligence, and prosperity. The celebration depends on the tradition and culture of the place as some people bring and worship idols of Ganesha at their home while others organize a grand festival.

This year, the enthusiasm of people for the festival can be clearly seen in the social media which is flooded with the pictures of Ganesha idols. Those idols reflect grandness and the artistic mind of the people who have put their effort into making and decorating Bappa. Women have started preparing dishes for the festival while

Meanwhile, we bring to you some trending and incredibly-designed Ganesha idols which will leave you in awe. Have a look at it.

KGF Ganesha Idol

Universal Ganesha

Ganapati Bappa Wearing Tiger Skin

Shiva Ganapati

12-Handed Mangal Murthy

Uncountable Ganesha

Ganesha In Red Kurta And Yellow Dhoti

Gajanan With A Peacock

Ekadanta In A Dragon

Magnificent Bhupati Idol

Bolo Ganapati Bappa Maurya