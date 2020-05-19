Shab-e-Qadr 2020: Know About The Date And Significance Of This Sacred Night In Detail Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Shab-e-Qadr is one of the sacred nights during the month of Ramazan or Ramadan. This is known as the night of blessings and power. It is usually celebrated on the 27th night of Ramazan. However, the exact date of Shab-e-Qadr isn't fixed and it depends on the lunar calendar. In order to know more about this holy night, read the article below.

Ramadan 2020: A List Of Things To Do And Avoid During Fasts In The Holy Month

Shab-e-Qadr 2020 Date

The date of Shab-e-Qadr isn't fixed but it is observed on either of the odd nights i.e., the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th or 29th of Ramazan. However, people mostly observe Shab-e-Qadr on the 27th night of Ramazan. This year it is most likely to be observed on 21 May 2020. Since the devotees of Allah pray for the entire night on Shab-e-Qadr, the prayers will begin on the evening of 20th May and will go on till the morning of 21st May 2020.

Significance Of Shab-e-Qadr

According to Hadith, a collection of the sayings of Prophet Muhammad, the night of Shab-e-Quadr is quite peaceful and pleasant. The temperature is neither too hot or too cold.

On this day, men visit the mosque and offer prayers while women offer prayers at their home. Since this year we are going through the nationwide lockdown, so one can offer prayers at their home.

This night is considered to be the most sacred and serene among the thousands of nights.

People recite the Quran for the entire to seek blessings and eternal peace from their God.

They seek health, prosperity and happiness of their loved ones.