Just In
- 51 min ago Pradosh Vrat 2020: Muhurta, Rituals And Significance That You Need To Know
-
- 2 hrs ago Beyhadh Actress Jennifer Leaves Us Speechless With Her ‘No Filter Look’ In Lovely Outfits
- 3 hrs ago From Janhvi Kapoor To Amyra Dastur, The Best 5 Fairytale Dresses That Will Surely Make You Dreamy
- 6 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 19 May 2020
Don't Miss
- Movies KGF: Chapter 2 Satellite Rights Sold For A Mammoth Amount Of Rs 120 Crore
- Automobiles MG Motor India Launches New Sales & Service Mobile Application: Here Are All The Details
- Technology Xiaomi MIUI 12 With Enhanced Privacy, Dark Mode Launching Today
- News It took 64 days for COVID-19 cases in India to touch 1 lakh mark from100
- Sports Ajinkya Rahane responds to Rohit Sharma's keep it up challenge
- Finance This Stock Has An Upside Target Of 20% From Current Levels
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In May
- Education FT Executive Education Rankings 2020: IIM Bangalore Stands At 45
Shab-e-Qadr 2020: Know About The Date And Significance Of This Sacred Night In Detail
Shab-e-Qadr is one of the sacred nights during the month of Ramazan or Ramadan. This is known as the night of blessings and power. It is usually celebrated on the 27th night of Ramazan. However, the exact date of Shab-e-Qadr isn't fixed and it depends on the lunar calendar. In order to know more about this holy night, read the article below.
Ramadan 2020: A List Of Things To Do And Avoid During Fasts In The Holy Month
Shab-e-Qadr 2020 Date
The date of Shab-e-Qadr isn't fixed but it is observed on either of the odd nights i.e., the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th or 29th of Ramazan. However, people mostly observe Shab-e-Qadr on the 27th night of Ramazan. This year it is most likely to be observed on 21 May 2020. Since the devotees of Allah pray for the entire night on Shab-e-Qadr, the prayers will begin on the evening of 20th May and will go on till the morning of 21st May 2020.
Significance Of Shab-e-Qadr
- According to Hadith, a collection of the sayings of Prophet Muhammad, the night of Shab-e-Quadr is quite peaceful and pleasant. The temperature is neither too hot or too cold.
- On this day, men visit the mosque and offer prayers while women offer prayers at their home. Since this year we are going through the nationwide lockdown, so one can offer prayers at their home.
- This night is considered to be the most sacred and serene among the thousands of nights.
- People recite the Quran for the entire to seek blessings and eternal peace from their God.
- They seek health, prosperity and happiness of their loved ones.