Sawan (Shravan) Month 2022: Dos and Don'ts

Shravan month, commonly known as Sawan or Shravan Maas, is the fifth month of the Hindu Calendar, which generally comes between July to August as per the Gregorian calendar. Shravan holds both astrological and religious significance. Worshipping Lord Shiva in all earnest and surrender is what the Month of Sawan requires. The most important part that should not be missed is the Rudraabhishek which is known to bring special benefits.

Sawan month has a special charm about it, and it is dedicated to Lord Shiva. One can meditate while chanting Shiva Panchakshari mantra "Om Namah Shivaya" during this month to obtain the choicest of Lord Shiva's blessings. He is known to be appeased by these observances. Monday is the day that is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Mondays on his favourite month of Sawan makes it all the more special. Any day in this month happens to be the ideal time to perform any auspicious ceremony.

Shravan month carries immense sattvic and spiritual vibrations. Festivals, as they are, bring festive moods and religious exuberance along with them. Festivals, especially, slotted for the holy months like Shravan, take the austerities and significance to a whole new level. The month of Sawan itself is a month of festivals. Let us explore the dos and don'ts that devotees need to follow throughout the Sawan month.

Things To Do During Sawan Month

Wear Rudraksha during this time, if that has been in your plans for a long time. It is believed that Rudraksha is more effective when worn this month.

Be a bit charitable in this month as Lord Shiva likes people who are always ready to help others. One can donate milk, and milk products to others.

Bathe every day and wear clean clothes as cleanliness inside and outside is what is important to Lord Shiva.

It is a very feasible idea to fast on these Mondays in Sawan. Take a sankalp before beginning the fast. Wake up in the Brahmi muhurta, visit the temple of Lord Shiva, and offer Panchamrit along with Bilva leaves to the deity. Panchamrit or Panchamrut is a delicious, sweet mixture of milk, ghee, yogurt, Ganga Jal, and honey. Devotees must offer Ganga jal, dhatura, mixed with honey and sugar and vibhuti to Lord Shiva, as they are very dear to him. Chant panchakshari (Om Namah Shivaya) while fasting.

Do not take salt and regular meals on this day. If that seems impossible, stay on a fruit diet.

Do your spring cleaning if you haven't done it for the last week.

Those on a groom search, must fast on all Shravan Somvar, to get a man of their choice.

Devotees also do japa with Rudraksh mala to please Lord Shiva.

The Mangal Gauri Vrata is performed by married women for keeping good health and gaining prosperity for themselves and their family.

Chant the Shiva mantra during Shravan month is highly fruitful in pleasing Lord Shiva. Do Shiva Puja twice every day during Sawan.

By chanting the Maha Mrutyunjay Mantra, one can imbibe the calming vibrations emanating from it, during this month.

Following either Bhukta Bhojan (having only one meal for the entire day) or Nakhtha Vratam (fasting during the day and having prasad or fruits at night) has its own rewards.

Read the Shravan SomwarVrata Katha regularly on Mondays.

Things Not To Do During Sawan Month

Meat is a strictly taboo during this time. So is the consumption of alcohol, garlic, and onions. Avoid brinjal and radish amongst vegetables. This should be followed strictly as these tamasic foods may deter you from focusing on the Lord while meditating. As Lord Shiva is an angry avatar in the Trinity, he should be always appeased and not angered.

Oil massage and Abhyanjana (bath after oil massage) are prohibited. It may bring on diseases.

Taking an afternoon nap must be avoided.

Do not go for a hair or beard cut in the Sawan month.

Do not eat from a bronze vessel as it is not advisable in this month.

Do not worship using Tulsi leaves to Lord Shiva.

Don't discontinue the fast as it is very inauspicious and does not fulfil your desires.

In the month of Sawan, no negativity should be entertained. Do not make fun of the guru or any elderly person.

Always offer something to the needy and poor who ask you for something to eat. Also offer food to cows, bulls, dogs etc. Don't trouble these animals.

Never offer Kumkum and turmeric while performing any ritual during puja dedicated to Lord Shiva.

