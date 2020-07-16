For Quick Alerts
Rohini Vrat 2020: Here’s The Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance
Festivals
oi-Prerna Aditi
By Prerna Aditi
Rohini Vrat is one of the important festivals observed by the people belonging to the Jain community. In a year there are a total of 12 Rohini Vrat but only a few of them are considered to be extremely important. One such occasion will be observed on 17 July 2020. It is believed that observing this festival can bring blessings from Goddess Rohini. To know more about this festival, scroll down to read this article.
Sawan 2020: Here's What You Need To Know About This Sacred Month
Muhurta
The Rohini Nakshatra will begin at 06:54 am on 16 July 2020 and will stay till 08: 28 pm on 17 July 2020. The devotees can observe the fast on 17 July 2020 and worship Goddess Rohini.
Rituals Of Rohini Vrat
- On this day, people wake up early in the morning and take a bath.
- Women who want to observe fast, make Alpina, the holy rangoli made using rice flour.
- They then worship the idol of Bhagavan Vasupujya, one of the four Tirthankara.
- The worshipping of the idol includes a sacred bath by using flowers, Chandan and other auspicious materials having fragrance.
- The idol is then offered prasad (offerings) and the prasad is later distributed among people.
Significance Of This Festival
- It is believed that fasting is done to get rid of all the sorrows and sufferings.
- Rohini is considered to be one of the 27 Nakshatras in Hindu and Jain calendar.
- People generally observed Rohini Vrat for either three, five or seven years respectively.
- This fast is mostly observed by women for the long and healthy lives of their husbands.
- The fast is observed when Rohini Nakshatra begins.
- One should do the Parana, breaking off fast during the Mrigashirsha Nakshatra.
Story first published: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 16:30 [IST]
