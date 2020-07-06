Sawan 2020: Here’s What You Need To Know About This Sacred Month Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

The month of Sawan is of great importance in Hindu tradition. It is considered to be the most sacred month in a Hindu year. The month is dedicated to Lord Shiva as He is quite fond of this month. Devotees of Lord Shiva worship him throughout this month to seek his blessings. This year the month starts on 6 July 2020. The Sawan month will end on 3 August 2020. Today we are here to tell you more about this month and its significance.

Somwar Start And End Dates

Every year Sawan starts on the next day after the Purnima tithi in the month of Ashada. This year the month starts on 6 July 2020. Moreover, this year the the month begins from Moday itself. The month will end on the Purnima tithi. The date falls on 3 August 2020.

Sawan Somawar

It is believed that Sawan is the favourite month of Lord Shiva and He blesses those who worship him this month. Out of all the days of this month, Lord Shiva is quite fond of Mondays. The Mondays of this month are popularly known as Sawan Somwar. In order to please Lord Shiva and seek blessings from Him, devotees observe fasts on Mondays of the Sawan month.

Some of the devotees also participate in Kanwar Yatra, a sacred pilgrimage in which devotees carry Ganga Jal to offer to Shivlinga. The most famous Kanwar Yatra is witnessed from Sultanganj in Bihar to Deoghar in Jharkhand. Every year Lakhs of devotees are seen carrying out water container filled with Ganga Jal. The containers are tied to a bamboo stick. The devotees carry these bamboo stick on their shoulder and head towards Deoghar.

Significance Of Sawan

According to the Vedas and other religious book of Hinduism, devotees of Lord Shiva can worship Him for seeking marital bliss, propserity, health and wealth.

People wake up early in the morning, take a bath and worship Lord Shiva.

Those who wish to observe a fast on this day, do the same. Some people also observe the fast of 'Solah Somwar', the 16 Mondays. It is believed that Goddess Parvati observed the Solah Somwar Vrat to please Lord Shiva and have him as her husband.

Devotees believe that observing Sawan Somwar Vrat will fulfill their wishes and help them in seeking blessings from Lord Shiva.

Some people also observe fasts of 'Mangala Gauri'. It is observed on the Tueday that comes after each of the Sawan Somwar. The 'Mangala Gauri' fasts are dedicated to Goddess Parvati, the Goddess of Power and the wife of Lord Shiva.

Devotees of Lord Shiva practice abstinence during this month. In many Hindu household, consuming non-veg and alcohol is prohibited.

The month also signifies the eternal love between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.