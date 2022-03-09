Rohini Vrat 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, History And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Rohini Vrat is an auspicious day and is popular among the people from the Jain community. This day holds immense significance for women who pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands. For those who are not aware, Rohini is the name of a Nakshatra out of 27 nakshatras in the Jain and Hindu Calendar.

The Parana (breaking of fast) of Rohini Nakshatra is done during Margashirsha Nakshatra when Rohini Nakshatra ends. Scroll down the article to know about the dates, timings, puja rituals, history and significance of the festival.

Rohini Vrat 2022: Dates And Timings

The day when the Rohini Nakshatra prevails after sunrise, Rohini Vrat is observed. In a year, there are 12 Rohini vrats or fasting days, but only a few are considered significant. It is believed that by fasting on this day, people can get rid of all sorrows and fastings.

January 14, 2022, Friday (Rohini Nakshatra Timing: Jan 13, 5:07 PM - Jan 14, 8:18 PM)

(Rohini Nakshatra Timing: Jan 13, 5:07 PM - Jan 14, 8:18 PM) February 10, 2022, Thursday (Rohini Nakshatra Timing : Feb 10, 12:23 AM - Feb 11, 3:32 AM)

(Rohini Nakshatra Timing : Feb 10, 12:23 AM - Feb 11, 3:32 AM) March 10, 2022, Thursday (Rohini Nakshatra Timing: Mar 09, 8:31 AM - Mar 10, 11:30 AM)

(Rohini Nakshatra Timing: Mar 09, 8:31 AM - Mar 10, 11:30 AM) April 6, 2022, Wednesday (Rohini Nakshatra Timing: Apr 05, 4:52 PM - Apr 06, 7:40 PM)

(Rohini Nakshatra Timing: Apr 05, 4:52 PM - Apr 06, 7:40 PM) May 3, 2022, Tuesday (Rohini Nakshatra Timing: May 03, 12:34 AM - May 04, 3:18 AM)

(Rohini Nakshatra Timing: May 03, 12:34 AM - May 04, 3:18 AM) May 31, 2022, Tuesday (Rohini Nakshatra Timing: May 30, 7:12 AM - May 31, 10:01 AM)

(Rohini Nakshatra Timing: May 30, 7:12 AM - May 31, 10:01 AM) June 27, 2022, Monday (Rohini Nakshatra Timing: Jun 26, 1:06 PM - Jun 27, 4:02 PM)

(Rohini Nakshatra Timing: Jun 26, 1:06 PM - Jun 27, 4:02 PM) July 24, 2022, Sunday (Rohini Nakshatra Timing: Jul 23, 7:03 PM - Jul 24, 10:00 PM)

(Rohini Nakshatra Timing: Jul 23, 7:03 PM - Jul 24, 10:00 PM) August 20, 2022, Saturday (Rohini Nakshatra Timing: Aug 20, 1:53 AM - Aug 21, 4:40 AM)

(Rohini Nakshatra Timing: Aug 20, 1:53 AM - Aug 21, 4:40 AM) September 17, 2022, Saturday (Rohini Nakshatra Timing: Sep 16, 9:55 AM - Sep 17, 12:21 PM)

(Rohini Nakshatra Timing: Sep 16, 9:55 AM - Sep 17, 12:21 PM) October 14, 2022, Friday (Rohini Nakshatra Timing: Oct 13, 6:41 PM - Oct 14, 8:47 PM)

(Rohini Nakshatra Timing: Oct 13, 6:41 PM - Oct 14, 8:47 PM) November 10, 2022, Thursday (Rohini Nakshatra Timing: Nov 10, 3:09 AM - Nov 11, 5:08 AM)

(Rohini Nakshatra Timing: Nov 10, 3:09 AM - Nov 11, 5:08 AM) December 8, 2022, Thursday (Rohini Nakshatra Timing: Dec 07, 10:25 AM - Dec 08, 12:33 PM)

Rohini Vrat 2022: Puja Rituals

On the auspicious day of Rohini, people wake up early in the morning and take a holy dip. After they cleanse themselves, they wear clean clothes and observe a fast. Using rice flour, holy rangoli or alpana is made. Idol of Vasupujya, who is one of the four Tirthankara is worshipped. This includes a sacred bath, and then it is anointed with flowers, sandal, and other auspicious materials which have fragnance. In the end food is offered to deity and then it is distributed to the devotees as a prasad.

Rohini Vrat 2022: History And Significance

In total, there are 12 Rohini vrats in a year and it is observed continuously for three, five or seven years. People believe that by observing fasts, they will get the blessings of Goddess Rohini. The advisable duration of Rohini fasting is five years and five months and the vrat must be concluded with Udyapana.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Wednesday, March 9, 2022