Rath Saptami 2023: Dos And Donts To Be Followed On This Day
Rath Saptami, that has arrived on 28 January 2023, is the actual birthday celebration for Lord Surya. This festival arrives on the Saptami tithi of Shukla paksha in the Magh month. Today is the day when Lord Sun's first and early morning rays touched the Earth and hence taking a holy dip in Brahmi muhurta and offering Arghya to Sun will relive you of major sins and chronic diseases. This festival is also called Surya Jayanti and Achala Saptami in certain areas.
Ratha Saptami 2023: Date And Time
• Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Magh month begins at 9.10 am on 27 January and it ends on 28 January at 8.43 minutes. Achala Saptami fast is observed on 28 January 2023. Sadhya yoga starts at 1.22pm on 27 January and continues up to 11.54 am on 28 January. Shubh Yoga starts on 28 January at 11.54 am and lasts upto 29 January till 11.04 am.
Ratha Saptami 2023: Mistakes You should Avoid
1. Be cool and calm. Do not get into arguments. Do not abuse or get into conflicts with anyone. This way, you earn the grace of the deity. Preserve a peaceful atmosphere at home.
2. Salt is prohibited for consumption on this day.
3. Keep Alcohol and nonvegetarian items away. Keep off all tamasic foods.
4. Be a celibate today.
5. Donate the poor and needy in case they happen to visit your doors, asking for something. Do not rebuke them and send them without gifts.
Ratha Saptami 2023: Things To Be Done
1. Rise in the early hours and mix Ganges drops in bathing water and have a holy cleanse with it.
2. Offer Arghya to Sun using water in a copper vessel. This will bring in auspicious results.
3. Do an elaborate worship to Lord Sun. Hear Rath Saptami vrat katha during fasting period. Simultaneously light a lamp before an idol of Sun God doing which Sun strengthens in your horoscope and bless you with favourable outcome. Lighting a lamp before Sun God will light up your destiny.
4. Donate the ingredients you use for fasting, clothes, rice and money will bring manifold dividends.
5. Mango tendrils have to be used to decorate the main door of your home as these leaves emit their own positive vibrations while the rich green colour calms your senses.
