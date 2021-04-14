Ramadan 2021: Here Are The Sehri And Iftar Timings That You Need To Know Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Ramadan, also known as Ramzan is a sacred month in an Islamic year during which Muslims observed Roza (fast). This year the Ramadan is said to bring from 13 and/or 14 April 2021 and stay till 13 May 2021. During the entire month, Muslims will be observing a strict fast from sunrise to sunset.

Muslims of all age groups are seen excited for observing fast during the entire month with utmost devotion and dedication. Only pregnant, breastfeeding and menstruating women, elderly and ill people are exempted from keeping the Roza.

It is believed that observing fasts during the Ramadan month can help one in seeking blessings from Allah, the deity in Islam religion. Therefore, Muslims forbid eating or drinking anything after Sehri, i.e., the sunrise and before Iftar, i.e., sunset. The fast continues for 30 days after which Eid is observed.

In order to help you know the Sehri and Iftar timings during the Ramadan, we are here with the same. Scroll down the article to know more.

13 April 2021 Tuesday- Sehri at 04.34 am and Iftar at 06:47 pm

14 April 2021 Wednesday- Sehri at 04:35 am and Iftar at 06:47 pm

15 April 2021 Thursday- Sehri at 04:34 am and Iftar at 06:48 pm

16 April 2021 Friday- Sehri at 04:33 am and Iftar at 06:48 pm

17 April 2021 Saturday- Sehri at 04:31 am and Iftar at 06:49 pm

18 April 2021 Sunday- Sehri at 04:30 am and Iftar at 06:49 pm

19 April 2021 Monday- Sehri at 04:29 am and Iftar at 06:50 pm

20 April 2021 Tuesday- Sehri at 04:28 am and Iftar at 06:50 pm

21 April 2021 Wednesday- Sehri at 04:26 am and Iftar at 06:51 pm

22 April 2021 Thursday- Sehri at 04:25 am and Iftar at 06:52 pm

23 April 2021 Friday- Sehri at 04:24 am and Iftar at 06:52 pm

24 April 2021 Saturday- Sehri at 04:23 am and Iftar at 06:53 pm

25 April 2021 Sunday- Sehri at 04:22 am and Iftar at 06:53 pm

26 April 2021 Monday- Sehri at 04:21 am and Iftar at 06:54 pm

27 April 2021 Tuesday- Sehri at 04:19 am and Iftar at 06:55 pm

28 April 2021 Wednesday- Sehri at 04:18 am and Iftar at 06:55 pm

29 April 2021 Thursday- Sehri at 04:17 am and Iftar at 06:56 pm

30 April 2021 Friday- Sehri at 04:16 am and Iftar at 06:56 pm

1 May 2021 Saturday- Sehri at 04:15 am and Iftar at 06:57 pm

2 May 2021 Sunday- Sehri at 04:14 am and Iftar at 06:58 pm

3 May 2021 Monday- Sehri at 04:13 am and Iftar at 06:58 pm

4 May 2021 Tuesady- Sehri at 04:12 am and Iftar at 06:59 pm

5 May 2021 Wednesday- Sehri at 04:11 am and Iftar at 06:59 pm

6 May 2021 Thursday- Sehri at 04:10 am and Iftar at 07:00 pm

7 May 2021 Friday- Sehri at 04:09 am and Iftar at 07:01 pm

8 May 2021 Saturday- Sehri at 04:08 am and Iftar at 07:01 pm

9 May 2021 Sunday- Sehri at 04:07 am and Iftar at 07:02 pm

10 May 2021 Monday- Sehri at 04:06 am and Iftar at 07:02 pm

11 May 2021 Tuesday- Sehri at 04:05 am and Iftar at 07:03 pm

12 May 2021 Wednesday- Sehri at 04:04 am and Iftar at 07:04 pm

13 May 2021 Thursday- Sehri at 04:03 am and Iftar at 07:04 pm