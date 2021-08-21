Just In
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Beautiful And Simple Mehendi Designs To Decorate Your Palms With
Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival which is celebrated with enthusiasm every year. The term means 'a bond of protection'. This year the festival will be celebrated on 11 August 2022 and it is a symbol of a sibling's love on this day brothers promise to protect their sister forever. People wear new clothes on this day, enjoy meals, exchange gifts and go out with their family.
For people who don't know, mehendi (henna) is a traditional tattoo which is done using Henna leaves. A paste is made which is applied on the hands and legs using a conical-shaped plastic bag. A small cut is made on the tip and then the design is created. This art form is a part of several auspicious occasions.
Apart from this, sisters apply beautiful mehndi (henna) designs on this auspicious occasion. If you are checking for intricate and simple patterns then check out the designs we have curated in this article. From Arabic mehndi designs, Indian mehendi designs, Rajasthan mehndi designs, Moroccan mehndi designs, minimalist mehndi designs to lace glove mehndi designs, and so much more, you can pick your favourite on this day.
Note: All images are taken from Pinterest
Happy Raksha Bandhan!
