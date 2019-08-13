Raksha Bandhan 2019 Special: Top Five Quick Gift Suggestions For Your Sibling Festivals oi-Devika Tripathi

Raksha Bandhan 2019 is around the corner and you haven't bought a gift yet. Well, we totally get you because most of us are still thinking and rethinking what to buy. If you are still thinking and want some quick and awesome gift suggestions, well we have curated five super fabulous rakhi gift ideas for you. These gifts can be bought easily. Browse through the suggestions.

Cupcakes And Other Bakery Delights

Well, instead of those usual chocolate boxes, you can gift your sister or brother, a box of cupcakes. Additionally, you can also buy colourful macaroons wrapped in a small box or other bakery delights like biscuits in a tin box. Such gifts can instantly cheer up your brother and sister and you can substitute the cupcakes with some sweets.

Beauty Products

A goodie box of beauty products is another quick suggestion and can make for a perfect rakhi gift. Beauty products are useful and are a thoughtful gift too. Some brands offer beauty boxes for men and women and so, such brands should be preferred. A shaving or beard trimming set for your brother or a box of lotions and balms for your sister sound like a fun idea, isn't it?

Photo Frames

Photo frames make for one of the most memorable gifts. You can purchase an intricately-done photo frames or some quirky photo frames for your sibling. Adding to that, you can also put a picture with your sibling in that frame for some light-hearted moment. Now, this will be such a beautiful gift.

House Plant

There are a number of home décor and gardening outlets today selling a wide variety of house plants. A House plant is not only an unusual gift but an instant mood-lifter too. A house plant purifies the air in the house and gives your space a homely touch. You can buy a snake plant, peace lily, or a small cactus, if you are not sure about which house plant to get.

Books

Well, if your sibling is a bibliophile, then he or she wouldn't appreciate anything more than a book. You can browse through a list of bestsellers before you buy a book or you can go to a bookstore and randomly pick up a book. So, instead of buying the latest books, you can opt for vintage hardbound books also.

So, what gift are you going to buy for your sibling this rakhi? Let us know that in the comment section. Happy Raksha Bandhan!