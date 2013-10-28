Diwali 2019: With These Awesome Gift Ideas, You Can Lit Up The Face Of Your Loved Ones This Dipawali Pulse oi-Amrisha Sharma

Diwali is the festival where all family members gather and celebrate this festival together with joy. It is a festival where you get a chance to meet your relatives, close friends and enjoy the festive mood to the fullest. From special dishes to sweets, Diwali is pumped up for allowing a healthy and joyous social gathering. This year, in 2019, the festival will be celebrated on 27 October, Sunday.

As it is a festival of joy, you will not visit anyone's house without a gift. Moreover, kids and youngsters in your family will also expect Diwali gifts from you. Every year you fall short of ideas to pick up the best gifts for Diwali. Sweets are one of the best Diwali gifts that can be given without any hesitation.

However, there are many other Diwali gifts that you can consider to pick for a change. Boldsky has picked up some fantastic gift ideas for Diwali. Pick up the Diwali gifting ideas from the below list according to your budget. Take a look...

Gift Ideas For Diwali

Sweets: It is a classic gift idea that will go with Diwali and any other festival. Sweets are creatively decorated and packed for gifting purposes as well. So pick up your best packet. If you want to give something special to kids, you can gift some Diwali special chocolates as well.

Crackers: As Diwali is about bursting crackers, you can buy some eco-friendly and simple crackers for the kids. They will be surely delighted.

Silver/Gold Coin: It is believed that buying a silver or gold coin is considered lucky as it brings prosperity and wealth. You can also pick this gifting item to gift it to your close friends and family.

Dry Fruits: It is another common gift item for Diwali. Greet your close ones by gifting some dry fruits. They can be beautifully decorated and arranged for gifting purposes. Pick up dry fruits of your choice and make your close ones happy.

Home Products: Several home products or appliances like toaster, microwave etc are also gifted during Diwali. If you want, you can gift some basic home appliances like a dinner set, a grinder etc to your loved ones.

Clothes: It is a simple gift idea which will be loved by all. Depending on the choices and gender, you can pick up clothes for your close ones.

Jewellery: If you want to purchase a Diwali gift for your lady love, you can try this gift idea. Buy jewellery according to your budget which would make your love happy and Diwali all the more special.

Makeup Kit: Women have a strong fetish for makeup. If you have some self-obsessed women at home or want to gift something good to your lady love, then a nice makeup kit is the best pick for you.

Try these gift ideas to make Diwali happier and special for your loved ones!