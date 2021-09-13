Radha Ashtami 2021: Date, Time, Vrat Katha, Puja Vidhi, Wishes, Quotes And Status Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

To commemorate the birth anniversary of Radha, Radha Ashtami is celebrated. She is known as the consort of Lord Krishna and this year it falls on 14 September. As per the Hindu calendar, this auspicious festival is on Ashtami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month.

During noon, (Madhyahna Kala), Goddess Radha is worshipped and devotees observe fast to please Her. This day is also known as Radhashtami and Radha Jayanti. She is believed to be the beloved of Lord Krishna. It is believed that she was born in the Rawal village of Mathura. Her mother was Kirti and her father was Vrishabhanu.

Radha Ashtami 2021: Date, Time (Muhurta)

Radha Ashtami will be celebrated on 14 September, Tuesday. The Ashtami Tithi will start from 03.10 pm 13 September and continue till 01:09 pm on September 14.

Radha Ashtami 2021: History And Significance

Radha Ashtami marks the birthday of Goddess Radha, who has immense significance in the Hindu religion. It is believed by observing Radha Ashtami fast, a person can be free from all sins and women get blessed with good fortunes. It is also supposed to bring happiness and prosperity to the house. The vrat is also observed for the happy lives of children.

Devotees believe that Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha share unconditional love and therefore, He calls himself Radharaman and said that there is no one like Radha, not even millions of Mahalakshmi. It is said that Radha is the soul of Lord Krishna. Therefore, we often hear devotees chanting Radhakrishna for ages.

To capture the spirit of Radha Ashtami, we have curated heart-warming greetings, messages, quotes, wishes, status so that you can share them with your family, friends and colleagues.

Happy Radha Ashtami 2021: Greetings, Status, Wishes And Quotes

Radhey Radhey! Aaapo aur apke pariwar ko Radha Ashtami ke dhero shubh kamnayein.

Kar Bharosa Radha naam par, dhokha kabhi na khayega, har mauke par krishna, tere ghar sabse pehle ayega, Jai Shri Radhey Krishna!

Radha Ji ka aashirwad aap par aur aapke pariwar par sada bana rahe. Happy Radha Jayanti!

May Radha Rani shower her blessings on you and fill your life with love, joy and good fortune. Happy Radha Ashtami!

Extending my heartfelt wishes on this pious occasion of Radha Ashtami. May you have a blissful life!

This Radha Jayanti, may Radha Rani shower you with her choicest blessings. Radhey Radhey.

Radha ki chaahat hain Krishna, Uske dil ki viraasat hain Krishna, Chahey jitna bhi raas racha le Krishna, Duniya to phir bhi kehti hain Radhey Krishna, Radhey Krishna!

May you and your family be blessed with good health, wealth, happiness, joy, peace and prosperity. Happy Radha Ashtami to you and your family!

Radha Ashtami ki hardik badhaiyaan. Radha Rani Ji ka aashirwad aap par sada bana rahe!