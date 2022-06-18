Pradosh Vrat 2022: Date, Time, Benefits, Fasting Rules. History, And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Lord Shiva is best worshipped during the 3-hour period, that is, one and a half hours before and after sunset on the pradosh vrat day, which actually starts with fasting. Pradosh implies dusk and pradosh vrat is the vrat performed during sunset. Devotees either fast for the entire day and the night, or they fast from sunrise to sunset. Parana is done strictly in the evenings after Shiva puja. Charitable acts are encouraged on this day.

Although it is not a part of the vrat to nibble something occasionally to suppress your cravings, you can surely consume a diet that is light on the stomach. Pradosh vrat is for everybody, irrespective of gender and creed. The vrat menu ideally includes Tikkis, kuttu puri made of buckwheat flour, sweet potato chips, fruit salad, and mango juice. Let us further explore the mystery behind the Pradosha vrat performed for Lord Shiva.

Pradosha Vrat 2022: Date And Time

Pradosh vrat is observed on Ashadha, Krishna Trayodashi, and this month, the ravi Pradosh vrat starts on Sunday, 26 June 2022 at 01:10 am and ends on 27 June 2022 at 03:26 am.

Pradosh Vrat 2022: Remedies And Benefits

1. Pradosh vrat performed on a Monday, removes obstacles that hinder your work and fulfils all wishes.

2. Pradosh vrat coinciding with a Tuesday relieves you from diseases and the bad effects of Mars.

3. Pradosh vrat done on a Wednesday gives healthy and intelligent children. It is very beneficial to people in the education sector.

4. Pradosh vrat on Thursday silences your enemies and gets you blessings from your ancestors.

5. Pradosh vrat done on Friday eradicates poverty and enhances marital happiness and luck.

6. Pradosh vrat performed on a Saturday blesses you with progeny, freedom from mental afflictions and Shani dosha.

7. Pradosh vrat done on Sunday confers long life and good health. It helps you make a mark for yourself and relieves you of heart disease.

Pradosh Vrat 2022: Fasting Rules

The day must begin with the worship of Lord Shiva whose puja is to be carried out till the sunrise of the next day. Lord Shiva's temple is to be visited in the evening. Lord Shiva along with his Parivar (family) is worshipped. Amid the roaring chants and stotras, the Kalash water and sacred ash from the sanctum Sanctorum of Shiva are applied to the foreheads of all devotees assembled there. After the puja pradosh vrat katha or shiva purana is read aloud. Maha mrutyunjaya mantra is chanted.

Pradosh Vrat 2022: History And Significance

The celebration begins at sandhya kala an hour before sunset. The entire family of Lord Shiva is worshiped, lord's mantra is chanted, and blessings are sought. This is when Lord Shiva drank poison during the Samudra manthan time on the trayodashi. During Samudra manthan, the snake Vasuki spat the most dangerous venom, Halahala, powerful enough to destroy the universe. As it wreaked havoc all around the place, the devas were devastated and approached Lord Shiva, who was their last resort.

Lord Shiva, with one gulp, consumed the poison which could not pass beyond His throat. The skin of Shiva's throat acquired the color of the venom, and he woke up from his stupor. This spectacular incident happened on a Trayodashi day. As a response to the gratitude of the devas, he danced the fierce Tandava nritya. Devtas called it the day of Pradosha and introduced a vrata in Lord Shiva's name. Lord Shiva was in a very benign mood that finally saved the entire world from devastation and ruin.

This day is a day of overwhelmingly positive vibrations and anything new started on this day, is believed to result in success. This is a day that is geared for success, well-being, happiness and for celebration. People look forward to new beginnings or ventures on this day as there is a belief that it will turn out to be successful.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 10:18 [IST]