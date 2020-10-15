Navratri 2020: Powerful Mantras To Chant And Seek Blessings From Goddess Durga Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Navaratri, a Hindu festival is the perfect blend of culture, tradition, rituals and celebration. The nine Day festival brings a wave of emotions, contentment and enthusiasm among the people. During this festival, people worship the nine different forms of Goddess Durga and seek their blessings. This year the festival will be celebrated from 17 October 2020 to 25 October 2020.

When it comes to Navaratri, special attention is given to the rituals. Devotees make sure to worship the deity as per the rituals. It is said that the deity blesses Her devotees with health, prosperity, peace, wealth and happiness. As we know the world is facing severe trouble due to the coronavirus pandemic, devotees will be praying for the welfare of mankind.

To help you in worshipping the deity for the same, we have brought a list of mantras that you can chant during Navratri. Scroll down the article to read more.

1. जयन्ती मङ्गला काली भद्रकाली कपालिनी।

दुर्गा क्षमा शिवा धात्री स्वाहा स्वधा नमोऽस्तु ते।।

Jayanti Mangla Kali Bhadrakali Kapalini.

Durga Kshama Shiva Dhatri Swaha Swadha Namostute.

2. रोगा नशेषा नपहंसि तुष्टा रुष्टा तु कामान् सकलान भीष्टान्।

त्वा माश्रितानां न विपन्नराणां त्वा माश्रिता ह्याश्रयतां प्रयान्ति।।

Roga nashesha napahansi tushta rushta tu kaamaan sakalaan bheeshtaan.

Twa mashritaanaan n vipannaraanaan twa maashrita hyashryataan pryanti.

3. देवि प्रपन्नार्तिहरे प्रसीद प्रसीद मातर्जगतोऽखिलस्य।

प्रसीद विश्वेश्वरि पाहि विशवंI त्वमीश्वरी देवि चराचरस्य।।

Devi prapannartihare praseed praseed maatarjagatokhilasya.

Praseed vishweshwari paahi vishwan tameeshwaree devi characharasya.

4. या श्री: स्वयं सुकृतिनां भवनेष्वलक्ष्मी:।

पापात्मनां कृतधियां हृदयेषु बुद्धिः।।१।।

श्रद्धा सतां कुलजनप्रभवस्य लज्जा।

तां त्वां नताः स्म परिपालय देवि विश्वम्।।२।

Ya shreeh swyan sukrutinaan bhavaneshwalakshmih.

papatmanaan krutdhiyaan hrudayeshu buddhih.

Shraddha sataan kuljanprabhawasya lajja.

Taan twaan nataah sma paripaalaya devi vishwam.

5. शरणागत दीनार्त परित्राण परायणे।

सर्वस्या् तिहरे देवि नारायणि नमोऽस्तु ते।।

Sharanaagat deenart paritraan parayaane.

Sarwasyaartihare devi narayani namostute.

6. यस्याः प्रभावमतुलं भगवाननन्तो ब्रह्मा हरश्च न हि वक्तुमलं बलं च।

सा चण्डिकाखिलजगत्परिपालनाय नाशाय चाशुभभयस्य मतिं करोतु।।

Yasyaah prabhawamatulan bhagavaananto brahmaa harashch na hi waktumalan balan cha.

Sa chandikakhilajagatparipaalanaay naashaay chaashubhasya matin karotu.

7. शूलेन पाहि नो देवि पाहि खड्गेन चाम्बिके।

घण्टास्वनेन नः पाहि चापज्यानिः स्वनेन च।।

Shoolen paahi no devi paahi khadagen chambike.

Ghantaswanen nah paahi chaapajyaanih swanen cha.

8. देवि प्रसीद परिपालय नोऽरिभीते-र्नित्यं यथा सुर वधाद धुनैव सद्यः।

पापानि सर्वजगतां प्रशमं नयाशु उत्पात पाकज नितांश्च महोप सर्गान्।।

Devi praseed paripalaya noaribheeternityan yatha sur wadhaad dhunaiv sadyah.

Paapaani sarvajagataan prashaman nayaashu utpaat paakaj nitaanshcha mahopasargaan.

9. सर्वमङ्गल मङ्गल्ये शिवे सर्वार्थ साधिके।

शरण्ये त्र्यम्बके गौरि नारायणि नमोऽस्तु ते।।

Sarvamangal mangalyae shive sarvartha saadhike.

Sharanye tryambike gauri narayani namostute.

These were some of the powerful mantras, that you need to chant in order to worship Goddess Durga and seek Her blessings in the form of good health of people around you.