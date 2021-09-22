Pitru Paksha 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Whatsapp Status, Messages Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

This is the day when family members pay homage and express gratitude to the deceased. Pitru Paksha holds immense significance in the Hindu community. This year, the period will be from 20 September to 06 October.

The last day of Pitru Paksha is known as Sarvapitri Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya, which is the last day of Pitru Paksha. Food offerings, puja and prayers are done on this day. It is believed that during this time, the deceased visit the earth and bless their kin with happiness and prosperity. As a sign of reverence, family members offer food, money and other gifts to their 'Pitras'.

According to the South Indian Amavasyant calendar it falls in the lunar month of Bhadrapada beginning with the full moon day or day after full moon day. According to North Indian Purnimant calendar this period falls in the lunar month of Ashwin beginning with the full moon day in Bhadrapada or next day of full moon day.

Since, we all dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and praying for our ancestors from home and performing the rituals, we have curated messages, quotes, greetings, whatsapp status and messages that will help you find solace and you can also share with friends and family to comfort them.

On this day, let's pray for our ancestors and hope that they find peace and happiness wherever they are.

We pray for the love lost forever, you will always remain in our heart.

No matter where you are, I wish you love and peace.

You will be alive in our memory forever and we all love you.

I believe you will be surrounded by love and happiness wherever you are.

You are not with us but your warmth and kindness will create ripples in time.

There are no goodbyes for us, wherever you are you will always be in my heart.

You are a great soul and a great soul never dies. We will love you forever.

We can never lose what we have enjoyed and cherished together.

You have stayed just for a moment, but your footprint will never be erased from our hearts.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 12:54 [IST]