Phulera Dooj 2021: Date, Muhurta And Significance Of This Day
Phulera Dooj is an important day in a Hindu year. The day is considered to be highly auspicious for people belonging to this community. This year the date falls on 15 March 2021. It is said that the day symbolises the onset of Holi, a popular Indian festival celebrated mainly by people belonging to Hindu community.
People begin their preparation for Holi from Phulera Dooj. there are many more things about this day, that you may not be knowing. Scroll down to know more about this day in detail.
Date And Muhurta
Every year the Phulera Dooj is observed on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Phalgun. This year since the date falls on 15 March 2021, the muhurta for Phulera Dooj will begin at 05:06 pm on 14 March 2021 and will stay till 06:49 pm on 15 March 2021.
Significance
- On this day, people worship Lord Krishna and Radha wil utmost dedication and devotion.
- People tie colourful clothes in the waist of Lord Krishna which symbolise the onset of Holi and Lord Krishna's fondness for this festival.
- People in Mathura and Vrindavan decorate Lord Krishna's temple with beautiful and colourful flowers.
- People sing folk songs related to Holi.
- On this day, people start making cow dung cakes for Holika Dahan which is observed on Holi eve.
- Phulera Dooj is considered a highly auspicious day. People initiate their auspicious and important works on this day.
- Gulal and wheat flour are used for making rangoli on this day.
- The day is usually observed in North India.
- Since the day is considered to be extremely auspicious, people also get married to their potential partners on this day.