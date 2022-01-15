Just In
Paush Purnima 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals And Significance
In the Hindu Calendar, Paush Purnima holds a special significance as it marks the beginning of a month-long austerity period which is observed during Magha month. In North India, if one follows the Lunar Calendar, Magha month starts from the next day of Paush Purnima.
Paush Purnima 2022: Date And Time
This year in 2022, Paush Purnima will begin on Monday, 17 January. The tithi begins on 03:18 am, 17 January 2022 and ends on 05:17 am, 18 January.
Paush Purnima 2022: Puja Rituals
During the Magha month, people take a holy dip in the Ganges and Yamuna rivers throughout the month to cleanse themselves. The daily bathing period begins from Paush Purnima and ends on Magha Purnima. In the northern parts of India, the winter season makes this period more difficult. Many believe that if charity work is done during this time then people get desired results and blessings. Special rituals are also held on this day and women visit temples for the long life and well being of their family members.
Paush Purnima 2022: Significance
Paush Purnima is also known as Sakambhari Purnima. It is on this auspicious day the followers of ISKCON and Vaishnava Sampradaya start Pushyabhishek Yatra or journey. Apart from that, the tribes living in rural parts of Chhattisgarh celebrate the Charta festival on Paush Purnima day.
Taking a holy dip on Paush Purnima at Dashashwamedh Ghat at Varanasi and Triveni Sangam at Prayag is considered highly auspicious and has immense significance. Devotees believe that if the holy dip is done on this day, the soul gets liberated from the continuous cycle of birth and death.
