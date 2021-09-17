Parivartini Ekadashi 2021: Date, History And Significance Of This Festival Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Parivartini Ekadashi will fall on 17 September this year. On this day devotees of Lord Vishnu observe fast and pay their respect to his Vamana Avatar. The day is known as Parivarthan because on this day, Lord Vishnu, who is in the Yogic sleep state (Yoga Nidra), changes his posture (parivartan).

Parivartini Ekadashi 2021: Date

According to the Hindu Calendar, the festival is celebrated on the Ekadashi Tithi of Bhadrapada, Shukla Paksha (eleventh day during the waxing phase of the Lunar fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada). This year Parivarthi Ekadashi falls on 17 September, Friday.

Parivartini Ekadashi 2021: Puja Timing

Parsva Ekadashi will begin on on Friday, September 17, 2021. On 18 September, Parana Time will be from 06:07 am to 06:54 am.

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment is at 06:54 am. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 09:36 AM on Sep 16, 2021 and Ekadashi Tithi will end at 08:07 am on Sep 17, 2021.

Parivartini Ekadashi 2021: History And Significance

Several stories and legends have been associated with Parivartini Ekadashi. Devotees believe that this auspicious day dates back to Treta Yuga, when Prahlad's grandson King Mahabali (popularly known as Bali), ruled the three worlds (Deva Loka, Prithvi Loka and Patala Loka). Even though he was a demon (Asura), he worshipped Lord Vishnu.

Legend has it that once in a battle Bali defeated Lord Indra (the King of Devas) and became the undisputed leader or King. This led to a debate among the Devas who knew that the destruction of creation was inevitable under the rule of the Asuras. Therefore, a decision was made and the Devals pleaded Lord Vishnu to intervene and retrieve Deva Loka and Prithvi Loka from Bali's control.

Bali is known to be a generous king and devotee of Vishu, and therefore, Lord Vishnu decided to test his devotion. So, Lord Vishnu changed into his firth avatar , Vamana (a dwarf) and appeared in Bali's court. After he greeted King Bali, Vamana asked if Bali can give him a small piece of land and the King readily agreed.

But, Bali's guru Shukracharya learnt that Lord Vishnu has disguised himself as Vamana and therefore, he cautioned Bali against the trick, but the latter decided to keep his word. Therefore, Vamana took the first step and covered the earth; with his second step, he occupied the skies; and wondered where to place the third step. When Bali realised that it was none other than Vishnu, he conceded defeat and offered his head. In the end, Lord Vishu placed his foot on Bali's head and sent him to Patala Loka.

Story first published: Friday, September 17, 2021, 5:00 [IST]