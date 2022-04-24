Parashurama Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

According to the Hindu mythology, Parashuram is known a the sixth incarnation or the warrior form of Lord Vishnu. The birth anniversary of Parashuram is known as Parashuram Jayanti. It falls on the third day of the full moon phase or Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakh month.

Devotees believe that it is auspicious to start new business on this day and this avatar is believed to have descended on earth to remove the evil. It is said that donation is extremely important on this day.

The term Parashurama is derived from two words 'Parashu' which means 'axe' and 'Rama' which means 'Lord Rama'. He is known to be devotee of Lord Shiva who gave him a mystical weapon to save the earth from the cruelty inflicted upon people by the Kshatriyas. Let us know more about the Parashuram Jayanti date, time, puja rituals, worship method, history and significance.

Parashurama Jayanti 2022: Date, Time

Parashurama Jayanti will be celebrated on Tuesday, 03 May 2022. This day will coincide with Akshaya Tritiya. The Tritiya Tithi begins on 05:18 on May 03, 2022 and Tritiya Tithi ends on 07:32 on 04 May 2022.

Parashurama Jayanti 2022: Puja Rituals And Worship Method

There is a strong belief among devotees that Parashurama is still lives on the Earth but he is not worshipped like other Gods. On this day, devotees fast from morning till evening, and that is known to be beneficial to seek blessings of Parashurama. They also donate food and clothing and other items to the needy. On this day, devotees also offer Tulsi leaves, flowers, kumkum, chandan and sweets to Lord Vishnu.

It is believed by people that Parashuram chose Pajaka, a place which is about 16 km from Udipi and was used it for His meditation. This day is celebrated across India and is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm. Not many temples are dedicated to this deity ad in the Southern Karnataka, he is referred to as Pashuram Kshtera.

Parashurama Jayanti 2022: History And Significance

According to Puranas, Parashurama is believed to be the martial guru of Shri Kalki (the 10th and final avatar of Lord Vishnu). In Ramayana, it is mentioned that Parashurama came to the betrothal ceremony of Sita and Lord Rama and met the seventh Avatar of Lord Vishnu. Parashuram is married to Dhanavi, who is an incarnation of Lakshmi. This avatar of Lord Vishnu is believed to be immortal and still lives on earth.

