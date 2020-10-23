Navratri 2020: Know What Is Sandhi Puja And Its Significance Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Navratri is considered to be one of the most important Hindu festivals for people belonging to the same community. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and Her nine forms. This year as we know that the festival began on 17 October 2020, the festival will end on 25 October 2020. After which 26 October 2020 will be observed as Dussehra or Vijayadashami.

During Navratri, all nine nights and ten days are given utmost importance but Ashtami or the eighth day is considered to be the most important of all. The end of the Ashtami tithi and the beginning of Navami Tithi during Navratri is known as Sandhi Puja and it is considered to be quite important as well. This year Sandhi Puja will be observed on 24 October 2020. To know more about this festival, scroll down the article to read more.

What Is Sandhi Puja

Sandhi Puja is one of the most auspicious time periods during the Navratri festival. It is observed at the moment when Ashtami tithi ends and Navami tithi is about to begin. The muhurta is dedicated to Goddess Chamunda. It is said that the Goddess Chamunda appeared during this time and therefore, people worship Goddess Chamunda as a part of the Sandhi Puja.

Muhurta For Sandhi Puja

Every year the time period between the Ashtami and Navami tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin is known as Sandhi Puja. The time is considered to be quite auspicious and important. This year the muhurta for Sandhi Puja will begin at 06:34 am to 07:22 am on 24 October 2020. During this time, devotees will be observing the Sandhi Puja.

Significance Of Sandhi Puja

It is said that during the Sandhi Muhurta, goddess Chamunda appeared and killed the mighty demons, Chand and Mund.

They were among the demons who attacked the heavenly abode of the Gods.

It is said that Chand and Mund had attacked the Goddess Chamunda while Her back was facing them.

This infuriated the Goddess and this is when She turned to face them and slew them in no time.

The demon brothers were killed during the Sandhi Puja and this time is considered to be a strong one.

Those who want to get their wishes fulfilled should worship the deities during this muhurta.

During this puja, devotees of Goddess Durga worship Her by offering 108 Bael leaves, lighting 108 Diyas, offering Her red fruits, sweets and flowers. She is decorated with red flowers and clothes.

