Navratri 2020: Some Interesting Facts About Chamundeshwari Temple

While the nation gears up for Navratri 2020 which will begin on 17 October 2020 and will go on till 25 October 2020, we are also excited to help you in knowing more and more about this grand festival. As we know the festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga (the warrior form of Goddess Parvati) and Her nine-different forms, the festival is also known as Durga Puja.

This Navratri, when the country is fighting against COVID-19, it's quite difficult for us to visit some famous Durga Temples. But you don't have to worry about it as we are here to tell you about some important Durga Temples across the country. Today we are going to tell you about the famous Chamundeshwari Temple, Mysore. Read on:

Chamundeshwari Temple is a major Hindu temple in Mysore, Karnataka.

The temple is located on the hilltop of Chamundeshwari Hills and is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, the places where the body parts of Goddess Sati fell. As a result, the temple is 13 km away from the city and is dedicated to Chamundeshwari, the fierce warrior form of Goddess Durga.

The family of Mysore Maharajas considers Chamundeshwari as their tutelary deity.

The temple is also known as Krouncha Peetham and it is believed that this is the place where the hair of Goddess Sati fell.

The region where the hair fell was known as Krouncha Puri during ancient times.

This popular temple is situated 838 ft above the sea level.

Anyone who has visited the Chamundeshwari Temple knows that in order to reach the temple one has to climb 1000 steps to reach the temple situated at the hilltop.

It was in the year 1659 when these 1000 steps were built.

While climbing the stairs, devotees can see a giant statue of Nandi, the bull of Lord Shiva on the 700th step. This statue is over 15 feet high, and 24 feet long with elaborate bells around the neck of the bull.

The festival known as Chamundi Jayanti is celebrated with harmony and fervour. It is also observed as the anniversary of the consecration of the Maharaja of Mysore.

The temple is known for its celebration of festivals such as Aashada Shukravara, Ammanavara Vardhanthi and Navaratri.

Every year in the Hindu month of Ashada, people visit the temple on every Friday to seek the blessings of the deity.

During the Navratri the Goddess is decorated in nine different ways to represent the nine-different forms of Durga.

On the seventh day of Navratri, the jewellery donated by Maharaja of Mysore is used to decorate the Goddess Chamundi.

There is another temple called Jwalamukhi Shri Tripura Sundari, situated at the foothills of the Chamundi Hills. The temple is dedicated to the sister of Chamundeshwari. Devotees believe that Shri Tripura Sundari helped Chamundeshwari in slaying the demon Raktbeej.