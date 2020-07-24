Nag Panchami 2020: Things You Need To Do And Avoid Doing On This Day Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Nag Panchami is a significant festival celebrated among people belonging to the Hindu community. This festival is considered to be quite important for those who are followers of Lord Shiva. The festival is observed on the Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha during the month of Sawan. This year the festival falls on 25 July 2020. Today we are going to tell you more about this in detail.

People on this day will worship Naag Devta, the Serpent God. They offer milk to snakes and along with fruits and flowers. Special prayers are offered to the snakes. You may find it weird to worship serpents but according to Hindu mythology, it has a deep meaning. It symbolises the harmony between humans and nature. Moreover, worshipping snakes pleases Lord Shiva and Vishnu. There are several things that one needs to do and avoid on this day.

Things To Do On Nag Panchami

In order to seek blessings from Lord Shiva and Nag Devta, you can perform Rudrabhishkam on this Nag Panchami.

While you are worshipping the deities, make sure you worship them with utmost devotion and dedication.

Worship the snake God to seek his blessings and protect your family from the threat of snakebite.

Offer milk to the idol of the snake engraved in the temples as this shows that you will be having harmony and peace with nature.

One needs to chant the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra.

Things To Avoid Doing On Nag Panchami

On this day, one needs to avoid cooking in utensils made up of iron.

One needs to avoid needles or any other kind of sharp object on this day.

One must not plow the fields on this day to avoid hurting the organisms living underground.

Those who are constructing houses must not drill or dig the ground. Else you may harm the snakes living under the ground.

People must not cut trees and plants on this day.

It is believed that people must not cook green leafy vegetables on this day. In case, there's a need to cook green leafy vegetables, make sure you cook them without cutting them.

So, these were a few things that you need to keep in your mind on the day of Nag Panchami. May the Almighty bless you.