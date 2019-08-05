Nag Panchami 2019: Date, Time, Mantra and Puja Vidhi Festivals oi-Shivangi Karn

In Hinduism, the Shravan month is considered as one of the purest of months, as people can witness a combination of many festivals including shravan somwar, raksha bandan, hariyali teez to name a few. Among those festivals, Nag Panchami holds a significance as the day on which snakes or serpents are worshipped.

Every year, on the Shukla Paksha Panchami the festival is observed according to the Hindu calendar. This year, the day is on August 5, Monday. The muhurta (timing) for the puja will be between 6:20 AM to 8:54 AM.

According to the scriptures, Lord Shiva holds a snake around his throat, while Lord Vishnu is seen resting on the coils of Sheshnag (serpent of Lord Vishnu). Considering these aspects, snakes are regarded as a deity and worshipped. The day signifies by worshipping 12 forms of Nag Devta on the auspicious time.

Timings of Nag Panchami

The duration of the Nag Panchami puja muhurta will be 2 hours and 33 minutes.

Name of the puja Date and Day Start Timing End Timing Nag Panchami Tithi August 4, Sunday 6.49PM Puja Vidhi Muhurat August 5, Monday 6.00AM 8.33AM Nag Panchami Tithi August 5, Monday 3.55PM

Nag Panchami Puja Mantra

1. सर्वे नागाः प्रीयन्तां मे ये केचित् पृथ्वीतले।ये च हेलिमरीचिस्था येऽन्तरे दिवि संस्थिताः॥ये नदीषु महानागा ये सरस्वतिगामिनः।ये च वापीतडगेषु तेषु सर्वेषु वै नमः॥

Sarve Naagaah Preeyantaan me ye Kechit Prthveetale, Ye ch Helimareechistha Yentare Divi Sansthitaah, Ye Nadeeshu Mahaanaaga ye Sarasvatigaaminah, Ye ch Vaapeetadageshu teshu Sarveshu vai Namah.

Translation: We praise the snakes who live in every part of the earth- sky, lakes, heaven, ponds, wells, and sun-rays. May they bless us with a good life.

2. अनन्तं वासुकिं शेषं पद्मनाभं च कम्बलम्।शङ्ख पालं धृतराष्ट्रं तक्षकं कालियं तथा॥एतानि नव नामानि नागानां च महात्मनाम्।सायङ्काले पठेन्नित्यं प्रातःकाले विशेषतः।तस्य विषभयं नास्ति सर्वत्र विजयी भवेत्॥

Anantam Vasukim Shesham, Padmanabham cha Kambalam, Shankhapalam Dhartarashtram, Taxakam Kaliyam Tatha, Etani Nava Navaami Naganancha Mahatmana, Sayam Patenityam Prathahkaale Visheshita, Tasya Vishabhayam Naasti Sarvatra Vijayaa Bhaveth

Translation: We pray to the 9 nag devatas - Vasuki, Anant, Padmanabh, Shesh, Shankhapal, Kambal, Kalia, Takshak, and Dhrutrashtra daily in the morning to protect us from the evil and help us be successful in life.

Nag Panchami Puja Vidhi

Draw an intertwined serpent on the doors and walls of the house.

Place a portrait of Naga deity (made of wood, silver or stone) and bath it with milk and water.

Chant the mantras mentioned above

Optional to prepare a rice pudding for the deity

Offer flowers, sandalwood, and vermilion.

Visit the Shiva temple as it is considered auspicious