Just In
- 9 min ago Ugadi 2021: Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones
-
- 19 min ago BAFTA 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Unique Jacket Style At The Red Carpet Has Become The Talk Of The Globe
- 54 min ago Tara Sutaria’s Dreamy Pastel Pink Wedding Lehenga Is On Every 2021 Bride’s Wishlist; Know It’s Price Inside!
- 1 hr ago Ugadi 2021: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival
Don't Miss
- Movies Pratik Gandhi And Shreya Chaudhry To Work Together On An Interesting Project; Details Inside
- Finance All You Need To Know About EPF Pension Benefit Rules
- Education IIT Hyderabad Announces Interdisciplinary PhD Program In AI, Machine Learning, And Information Theory
- Sports Virender Sehwag recalls Rahul Dravid showing anger at MS Dhoni
- Technology iPhone 12 Series Drives Apple’s Smartphone Domination In 2021
- News Kumbh Mela: Thousands of devotees flout COVID-19 norms, take holy dip in Ganga on Shahi Snan as virus surges
- Automobiles Next-Gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 Digital Instrument Cluster & Tripper Navigation Revealed In Spy Video
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In April 2021
Somvati Amavasya 2021: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Day
As per the Hindu Panchanga, there's a huge significance of Somvati Amavasya. It is a new moon day falling on a Monday. Somvati Amavasya is considered quite important in the Hindu community. This year only one Somvati Amavasya will be observed which falls on 12 April 2021. On this day, people worship Peepal Tree and the Holy Trinity i.e., Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva.
April 2021: Hindu Wedding Dates In This Month
Today we are here to tell you more about this day. Read on.
Date And Muhurta
Every year Somvati Amavasya is observed on the new moon day falling on Monday in the Hindu month of Chaitra. This year the date falls on 12 April 2021. The muhurta for Somvati Amavasya begun at 06:03 am on 11 April 2021 and will stay till 08:00 am on 12 April 2021.
Rituals
- On this day, people should wake up early and take a bath after cleaning their house and the place where they will be performing the puja.
- After taking a bath, one should offer Arghya to the Lord Surya (sun).
- Offer Roli, Chandan, fruits, flowers and Ganga Jal to the Peepal Tree.
- Go round and round the tree and tie the moli around the trunk of the tree.
- You need to do 108 rounds around the tree.
- After each round, offer a piece of fruit or flower to the tree.
- Once the rounds are complete, listen to the Katha and perform the aarti.
- Distribute the Prasad among the children and poor.
Here's The Shiv Aarti Lyrics In English And Hindi
Significance
- Somvati Amavasya has a huge significance. On this day, the second Shahi Snan is organised in Kumb Mela, Haridwar.
- It is believed that worshipping Peepal Tree on this day can liberate one from all evils and wrongdoings.
- Somvati Amavasya occurs only once a year.
- It is believed that those who observe a fast on this day get blessings from Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. Lord Shani too blesses that person.
- Unmarried women can observe a fast on this day to seek their desired husband.
- It is believed that childless couples when observing a fast on this day are blessed with a child.