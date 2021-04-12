Somvati Amavasya 2021: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Day Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

As per the Hindu Panchanga, there's a huge significance of Somvati Amavasya. It is a new moon day falling on a Monday. Somvati Amavasya is considered quite important in the Hindu community. This year only one Somvati Amavasya will be observed which falls on 12 April 2021. On this day, people worship Peepal Tree and the Holy Trinity i.e., Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva.

Today we are here to tell you more about this day. Read on.

Date And Muhurta

Every year Somvati Amavasya is observed on the new moon day falling on Monday in the Hindu month of Chaitra. This year the date falls on 12 April 2021. The muhurta for Somvati Amavasya begun at 06:03 am on 11 April 2021 and will stay till 08:00 am on 12 April 2021.

Rituals

On this day, people should wake up early and take a bath after cleaning their house and the place where they will be performing the puja.

After taking a bath, one should offer Arghya to the Lord Surya (sun).

Offer Roli, Chandan, fruits, flowers and Ganga Jal to the Peepal Tree.

Go round and round the tree and tie the moli around the trunk of the tree.

You need to do 108 rounds around the tree.

After each round, offer a piece of fruit or flower to the tree.

Once the rounds are complete, listen to the Katha and perform the aarti.

Distribute the Prasad among the children and poor.

Significance

Somvati Amavasya has a huge significance. On this day, the second Shahi Snan is organised in Kumb Mela, Haridwar.

It is believed that worshipping Peepal Tree on this day can liberate one from all evils and wrongdoings.

Somvati Amavasya occurs only once a year.

It is believed that those who observe a fast on this day get blessings from Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. Lord Shani too blesses that person.

Unmarried women can observe a fast on this day to seek their desired husband.

It is believed that childless couples when observing a fast on this day are blessed with a child.