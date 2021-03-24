Here’s The Shiv Aarti Lyrics In English And Hindi Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

Lord Shiva is considered the Supreme God in Hindu culture. He is believed to be the one who controls the universe, time and death. He destroys all evil, negative and materialistic thoughts. Devotees believe that one can please Lord Shiva quite easily as the Lord blesses those who worship Him with pure intentions, devotion and dedication. They usually worship Him by offering Bael leaves, raw milk, sandalwood paste, Gangajal, Datura, etc. they also chant mantras, slokas and devotional hymns.

In addition to this, you can also worship Lord Shiva by chanting Shiv Aarti. Shiv Aarti is a devotional song that includes praises and thanksgiving to Lord Shiva. In case, you don't know how to sing Shiv aarti, then we are here to help you. We have brought the lyrics of Shiv Aarti in both English and Hindi. Scroll down the article to read more.

Shiv Aarti In Lyrics In English

Om Jai Shiv Omkara, Swami Jai Shiv Omkara।

Brahma Vishnu Sadashiv, Ardhangi Dhara॥

Om Jai Shiv Omkara॥

ओम जय शिव ओंकारा, स्वामी जय शिव ओंकारा |

ब्रह्मा, विष्णु, सदाशिव, अर्द्धांगी धारा ||

ओम जय शिव ओंकारा ||

Ekanan Chaturanan Panchanan Raje।

Hansasan Garudasana Vrishbhan Saje॥

Om Jai Shiv Omkara॥

एकानन चतुरानन पञ्चानन राजे |

हंसासन गरूड़ासन वृषवाहन साजे ||

ओम जय शिव ओंकारा ||

Do Bhuj Chaar Chaturbhuj Dashbhuj Ati Sohe।

Trigun Roop Nirakhate Tribhuvan Jan Mohe॥

Om Jai Shiv Omkara॥

दो भुज चार चतुर्भुज दसभुज अति सोहे |

त्रिगुण रूप निरखते त्रिभुवन जन मोहे ||

ओम जय शिव ओंकारा ||

Akshmala Vanmala Mundmala Dhari।

Tripurari Kansari Kar Mala Dhari॥

Om Jai Shiv Omkara॥

अक्षमाला वनमाला मुण्डमालाधारी |

त्रिपुरारी कंसारी कर माला धारी ||

ओम जय शिव ओंकारा ||

Shvetambar Pitambar Baghambar Ange।

Sankadik Garunadik Bhootadik Sange॥

Om Jai Shiv Omkara॥

श्वेताम्बर पीताम्बर बाघम्बर अंगे |

सनकादिक गरुड़ादिक भूतादिक संगे ||

ओम जय शिव ओंकारा ||

Kar Ke Madhya Kamandalu Chakra Trishuldhari।

Sukhkari Dukhhari Jagpalan Kari॥

Om Jai Shiv Omkara॥

कर के मध्य कमण्डलु चक्र त्रिशूलधारी |

सुखकारी दुखहारी जगपालनकारी ||

ओम जय शिव ओंकारा ||

Brahma Vishnu Sadashiv Janat Aviveka।

Pranavakshar Ke Madhye Ye Teeno Eka॥

Om Jai Shiv Omkara॥

ब्रह्मा विष्णु सदाशिव जानत अविवेका |

प्रणवाक्षर के मध्ये ये तीनो एका ||

ओम जय शिव ओंकारा ||

Kashi Mein Vishwanath Viraje Nandi Brahmachari।

Nit Uth Darshan Paavai, Mahima Ati Bhaari॥

Om Jai Shiv Omkara॥

कशी में विश्वनाथ विराजे नंदी ब्रह्मचारी |

नित उठ दर्शन पावै, महिमा अति भारी ||

ओम जय शिव ओंकारा ||

TrigunswamiJi Ki Aarti, Jo Koi Nar Gaave।

Kahat Shivanand Swami, Manvanchit Phal Paave॥

Om Jai Shiv Omkara॥

त्रिगुण स्वामी जी की आरती जो कोई नर गावे |

कहत शिवानंद स्वामी, मनवांछित फल पावे ||

ओम जय शिव ओंकारा ||

Om Jai Shiv Omkara, Swami Jai Shiv Omkara।

Brahma Vishnu Sadashiv, Ardhangi Dhara॥

Om Jai Shiv Omkara॥

ओम जय शिव ओमकारा, स्वामी जय शिव ओमकारा |

ब्रह्मा विष्णु सदाशिव, अर्धांगी धारा ||

ओम जय शिव ओमकारा ||