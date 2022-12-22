Meru Trayodashi 2023: History, Fasting Rules, Puja Rituals And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Meru Trayodashi, a significant celebration in Jainism, is observed on 20 January 2023. This is intended to celebrate the memories of Pingal Kumar. Annually, every time, as per the Jain calendar, Meru Trayodishi is celebrated every year on the Trayodashi tithi of Krishna Paksha of the month of Pausha. This is the day when Lord Rishabhdev attained Nirvana, or liberation.

Meru Trayodashi 2023: History

Meru Trayodashi is being celebrated today, Tuesday, 9 February. Meru Trayodashi fast has a special place in Jainism. This festival of Jainism is celebrated in the memory of Pingal Kumar. According to the Jain calendar, the fast of Meru Trayodashi is observed every year on the Trayodashi date of Krishna Paksha of the month of Magha. Lord Rishabhdev attained Nirvana or liberation on this day and Rishabh Devi Ji or Adinath, was the first in the line of 24 Tirthankaras of the current Avasarpini period. Tirthankar means one who creates a journey of pilgrimage from the worldly ocean to the world of salvation

Meru Trayodashi 2023: Fasting Rules

On Meru Trayodashi, a very difficutl vrat in the form of Kovihar is advised for the devout jain. Aboslute fast is a must which if followed, the donating rituals to the sage have to be completed. This vrat has to be mandatorily observed on every 13th day of the month for 13 months and for a maximum of 13 years.

On this day of Nirjala Vrat, to begin the worship ritual, 5 meru made of silver are kept in front of the idol of Lord Rishabhnath or Rishabhdev with a big Meru in the middle and 4 small Meru's placed around it. After this the holy Swastik symbol is drawn. Lord Rishabh dev is worshipped the very next day of which the mantra Om Hreem Shreem Rishabhdev Paramgatya Namah, has to be chanted along with giving alms to a beggar of the Math and then consume something break the fast.

Meru Trayodashi 2023: Rituals And Mantra

1. Wake up in the early morning hours take a holy bath and take a pledge to observe the vrat.

2. Install the idol of Lord Rishabhnath in the puja mandir.

3. Keep 5 silver Meru in front of his statue. Place 1 big meru in the center and 4 small meru around it.

4. Draw a swastika in front of each Meru and worship Lord Rishabhnath with Dhoop, and Deep as per the family tradition.

5. Now it is time to chant Om Hreem Shree Rishabhdevaya Paramgatya Namah Mantra 2000 times

6. After the puja donate food and cloths to the holy people and then break your fast.

7. Similarly, perform Meru Trayodashi on Krishna Trayodashi of every month for 13 months or for a maximum 13 years.

8. Fast should be strictly observed. If it seems impossible at times, then follow it as much as you can and compensate by worshipping Lord Rishabhnath..

Meru Trayodashi 2023: Significance

The chanting of Meru Trayodashi mantra, fasting and meditation have very potent benefits including worldly and spiritual prowess and prosperity. By completing the resolution of 5 Meru, it is possible to achieve salvation. The mantra of Om Rahim, Shrim Adinath Parangatya Namah Mantra along with 20 Navkaravalis will aid the process of salvation.

Meru Trayodashi is also known as the Nirvana Kalyanak of Rasabha Dev. On the thirteenth day of Magashir, the festival of Meru Trayodashi is celebrated in grandeur.

