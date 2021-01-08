Makar Sankranti 2021: Things To Do And Avoid On This Day Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Known as one of the most popular festivals of Hindus, Makar Sankranti is celebrated across India. The festival is celebrated in the month of Mrigashirsha when the Sun enters into Capricorn. This year the festival will be observed on 14 January 2021. For those who don't know, the festival is dedicated to Lord Surya. People observe this festival to celebrate the harvest season and to thank Lord Surya for bestowing productivity to their farmlands.

The festival is usually observed by taking a holy bath in the water bodies, offering various things to Lord Surya and Shani and flying kites. However, there are many other things too that you need to keep in your mind while celebrating this festival. In simpler words, you need to do and avoid certain things. In order to know what those things are, scroll down the article to read more.

Things To Do On Makar Sankranti

One needs to bathe in the Ganga river and offer Arghya to Lord Surya.

One should seek blessings from Goddess Ganga and Lord Surya. In case, you are bathing into any other river, then seek blessings from the same. This is done to thank the river, water bodies and sun for ensuring good productivity of the farmlands.

One should also worship Lord Shiva, Vishnu along with Goddess Lakshmi on this day.

Offer til (sesame seeds), jaggery, curd, rice prepared from new paddy harvest, chiwda and puffed rice to the deities and seek their blessings.

If possible, buy a new broom for your house.

Making and donating sesame and jaggery laddoos is one of the most important rituals of this festival.

Seek blessings from your elders and ancestors.

People should consume khichdi made up of new rice, moong dal and til while sitting in the sun.

One should definitely offer help to those who are in a genuine need of it.

Things To Avoid On Makar Sankranti

On Makar Sankranti, one should never consume food without taking a bath.

Since the festival is all about celebrating nature and expressing gratitude to the same, cutting or pruning the trees and plants should be avoided.

People need to avoid consuming non-veg dishes, alcohol, cigarettes, gutka and any other intoxicants.

Consuming garlic, onions and any other inauspicious food is strictly prohibited.

Treating someone in an ill-manner or misbehaving to others is a thing that you need to avoid doing on this day.

You should not turn down any beggar, brahmin, needy or poor people on this day.