Just In
- 14 min ago Eating Grapes May Reduce Risk Of Sunburn: How Many Should You Eat?
- 1 hr ago Realising Your Ignorance Is The First Step You Take Towards Knowledge
- 1 hr ago February Career Horoscope 2023: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Will Be Lucky In Terms Of Career.
- 2 hrs ago How To Drama Proof In Your Relationship, Crucial Steps To Keep In Mind To Heal It
Don't Miss
- News Prophet Muhammad, Jesus Christ's ancestors were Sanatani Hindus: Shankaracharya Swami
- Movies BB16: Tina Datta REACTS To Sumbul Touqeer’s Father’s Controversial Remark; Says ‘It Was Difficult To Ignore’
- Finance Rs 80/Share Dividend: FMCG Stock Sets Record Date, Shares Rally
- Sports Ajinkya Rahane to play for Leicestershire in County Championship
- Travel Best Destination For Elderly Couples In India To Visit On Valentine 2023
- Automobiles Tata Blocked Porsche From Using The Safari Name - Here's Why We Got The 911 Dakar
- Technology Motorola Moto Edge 40 Pro Renders Leak: 6.67-Inch Curved OLED Display, SD8 Gen2 SoC Expected
- Education SMIT Admission 2023: Registration Started; Check Details Here
Mahashivratri 2023: Follow These Dos And Don'ts To Appease Lord Shiva
Mahashivratri, otherwise known as Padmarajarathri happens to be the 'Great Night of Shiva" which is grandly celebrated by conducting various activities. This was the day Shiva married Parvathi, and this was also the day he entered samadhi state of mind as he lost his wife sati on this day. Sati was reborn as Parvati later on this day which is the Chaturdashi of Krishna paksha in the Phalguna month. Worshipping him and fasting are the major rituals that people observe on this day. Lord Shiva, if properly pleased with worship and fast, is sure to grant liberation to the devotees.
Mahashivratri, arrives in Magha along with summer season. The devotees fast from the morning of this day to the morning of the next day. This year, it is going to be celebrated on 18 February 2023.
Only sattvic foods can be taken starting from the day before Shivaratri. This is to equip you with sattvic thoughts, to rid you of stress, and allow you to meditate on Lord Shiva uninterruptedly with devotion.
Mahashivratri 2023:Dos
1. Wake up during Brahmi Muhurta on the day of the fast. Take a ritualistic cleansing bath, and wear white clothes. Take your vow or Sankalp for the fast to begin and end smoothly without hindrances.
2. It is important to bathe twice on this day, once in the morning and the other time. before the evening puja commences. Since Shiva puja is performed during the night, devotees should take bath the next day to break the fast. This is to ensure utmost purity and cleanliness. As per scriptures, cleanliness is godliness.
3. While worshipping the Lingam, make sure to offer Ingredients like milk, Belpatra, yogurt, honey, ghee, and sugar.
4. Fasting and chanting Om Namah Shivaya throughout will help you greatly.
5. If you already have a chronic disease that makes it difficult to be on empty stomach the whole day, it is better to take a medical opinion before beginning the fast.
6. Devotees should conduct parana just after sunrise to benefit from the vrat in the real sense. This is the best time your prayers will be answered by Lord Shiva.
Mahashivratri 2023: Don'ts
1. One must offer pure Jal and perform abhisheka to the Lingam. But in any case, one should not do abhisheka with tender coconut to the Lingam.
2. Non vegetarian and tamasic foods should be avoided. Garlic and onion are totally tamasic and hence they should be avoided On the Shivratri day, one must strictly avoid wheat, rice, pulses as they go against the regulations of Mahashivratri,.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
- fashion factsMahashivratri 2022: Which Colour Outfit To Wear On The Auspicious Day?
- festivalsMahashivratri 2022: Lord Shiva And His 19 Avatars, Meaning And Significance
- festivalsMaha Shivratri 2022: Know About Rudrabhishek, Puja Vidhi And Ingredients Required
- festivalsMahashivratri 2022: What Clothes To Wear And Not To Wear On This Auspicious Day
- recipesMahashivratri Vrat Recipes: How To Make Kheer From Amaranth/Rajgira/Ramdana Grains
- recipesMahashivratri Recipes: How To Make Sabudana Bhel
- festivalsMahashivratri 2022: Ashtottara Shatanamavali Or 108 Names of Lord Shiva
- festivalsMahashivratri 2022: How To Worship Lord Shiva According To Your Zodiac Sign
- festivalsMahashivratri 2022: Benefits Of Offering Lord Shiva His Favourite 15 Flowers With Devotion
- festivalsMahashivratri 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Vrat Vidhi And Significance
- faith mysticismMaha Shivratri 2020: Know The Difference Between Jyotirlinga And Shivlinga
- festivalsRath Saptami 2023: Dos And Donts To Be Followed On This Day