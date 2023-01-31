Mahashivratri 2023: Follow These Dos And Don'ts To Appease Lord Shiva Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Mahashivratri, otherwise known as Padmarajarathri happens to be the 'Great Night of Shiva" which is grandly celebrated by conducting various activities. This was the day Shiva married Parvathi, and this was also the day he entered samadhi state of mind as he lost his wife sati on this day. Sati was reborn as Parvati later on this day which is the Chaturdashi of Krishna paksha in the Phalguna month. Worshipping him and fasting are the major rituals that people observe on this day. Lord Shiva, if properly pleased with worship and fast, is sure to grant liberation to the devotees.

Mahashivratri, arrives in Magha along with summer season. The devotees fast from the morning of this day to the morning of the next day. This year, it is going to be celebrated on 18 February 2023.

Only sattvic foods can be taken starting from the day before Shivaratri. This is to equip you with sattvic thoughts, to rid you of stress, and allow you to meditate on Lord Shiva uninterruptedly with devotion.

Mahashivratri 2023:Dos

1. Wake up during Brahmi Muhurta on the day of the fast. Take a ritualistic cleansing bath, and wear white clothes. Take your vow or Sankalp for the fast to begin and end smoothly without hindrances.

2. It is important to bathe twice on this day, once in the morning and the other time. before the evening puja commences. Since Shiva puja is performed during the night, devotees should take bath the next day to break the fast. This is to ensure utmost purity and cleanliness. As per scriptures, cleanliness is godliness.

3. While worshipping the Lingam, make sure to offer Ingredients like milk, Belpatra, yogurt, honey, ghee, and sugar.

4. Fasting and chanting Om Namah Shivaya throughout will help you greatly.

5. If you already have a chronic disease that makes it difficult to be on empty stomach the whole day, it is better to take a medical opinion before beginning the fast.

6. Devotees should conduct parana just after sunrise to benefit from the vrat in the real sense. This is the best time your prayers will be answered by Lord Shiva.

Mahashivratri 2023: Don'ts

1. One must offer pure Jal and perform abhisheka to the Lingam. But in any case, one should not do abhisheka with tender coconut to the Lingam.

2. Non vegetarian and tamasic foods should be avoided. Garlic and onion are totally tamasic and hence they should be avoided On the Shivratri day, one must strictly avoid wheat, rice, pulses as they go against the regulations of Mahashivratri,.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 22:56 [IST]