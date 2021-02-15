Maghi Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

The Ganesh Chaturthi observed in the Hindu month of Magh is known as Maghi Ganesh Chaturthi. This year the Maghi Ganesh Chaturthi is being observed on 15 February 2021. As per the Hindu mythology, the festival of the Maghi Ganesh Chaturthi is quite auspicious.

This is because the day is observed as the day when Lord Ganesha was born. In order to help you know more about this festival, we are with some details that you wouldn't like to miss. Scroll down the article to read more.

Date And Muhurta

Every year the festival of Maghi Ganesh Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha of Magh month. Since this year the date falls on 15 February 2021, the auspicious muhurta for the festival will begin at 02:00 pm on 15 February 2021 and will stay till 03:35 pm on 16 February 2021. During this time, devotees of Lord Ganesha will be worshipping Him with full rituals and utmost dedication.

Rituals

On Maghi Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees of Lord Ganesha should wake up early and clean their respective houses and puja room.

They should then take a bath and wear new and clean clothes.

After this, people should place an idol of Lord Ganesha on a clean platform or chauki in the puja room.

Now if you are willing to observe the fast on this day, then you should first take the resolution to observe the fast with full abstinence and austerity.

Offer flowers, cloth, fruits, chandan, roli, doob grass, raw milk, ladoos, modaks and sindoor to Lord Ganesha.

Perform the puja and read the vrat katha.

Distribute the prasad among children, poor, needy and old people.

During the evening, bathe once again and wear clean clothes.

Worship the moon and offer Arghya the same.

Worship the moon and consume fruits as your food for breaking the fast.

Significance

It is said that worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day brings prosperity and fortune in one's life.

On this day, devotees should offer red cloth, flowers and chandan to the deity.

Worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day with full rituals and pure intentions is said to be beneficiary for devotees.

The festival is mostly celebrated in Maharashtra and Goa. Devotees are usually seen enthusiastic and excited for this festival.

Many people observe a day long fast on this day, perform the pooja and distribute prasad among their loved ones.

It is said that people who are facing extreme troubles in life and are going through hardships should observe Maghi Ganesh Chaturthi.