Ker Puja 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, History, And Significance

Ker Puja is century-old and the most celebrated festival of Tripura in Assam. This puja tradition was initiated by the Tripura Kings. It is compulsory for the Halam tribe to participate in the festival. For a period of 2-5 days of the festival, the capital city's entrance is closed and participants are barred from wearing shoes, dancing, singing or lighting a fire. We have curated a lot of details associated with this festival to understand it better.

Ker Puja Festival 2022: Date And Time

Ker Puja festival is celebrated on Wednesday, 06 July 2022.

Ker Puja Festival 2022: Puja Rituals

Ker is a deity, who rules devastation. At the start of the Puja, Bamboo is placed in an area where it can emit certain sounds. The Chantia is the high priest who handles this occasion entirely on his own.

Puja begins from 8:00 am to 10:00 am. Shouting, and crying is strictly banned during the occasion. One needs to abstain from being profane, and obscene during the puja. Even informal talk, poking fun, and talking about immoral things are prohibited on this day.

The puja is conducted to provide safety from illnesses, poverty, and squalor, and any other forms of external aggression, be it external or internal, also it is said to safeguard people from calamities. Sacrifices are a regular feature in the Ker puja and certain rituals are followed as well. This is the strictest puja ever observed by the people of Tripura and it is celebrated with a lot of joy. Dance and celebrations go on endlessly after the puja is completed.

Ker Puja Festival 2022: History And Significance

Ambubachi Mela is the day when the yearly menstruation for goddess Kamakhya begins. The famous Amba Buchi mela is observed with all ritualistic regulations and pomp at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, Assam. Now to sanctify all the fourteen gods and goddesses, Kharchi puja festival is performed which is basically meant to honour Ker, the guardian deity for Vastu Devta (God for construction of structures and buildings). This is also done simultaneously to save people from natural disasters and invasion by the enemies.

After two weeks, Ker Puja is observed by the People of Tripura under the guidance of a priest. Started by the Kings of Tripura, today, Ker puja day is declared as a public holiday. All these years, this puja was funded by the kings of Tripura, but now it is funded by the Government of India. Every year, the Puja is organized at the year-end or just when the harvesting season begins.

Both nontribal and tribal people follow the Ker Puja very religiously and it is an occasion not to be missed at any cost. The methods, the dedication, the strict adherence to ritualistic aspects evokes a feeling of awe and respect towards the People of Tripura. Since the time of the merger of the twin states of Assam, this tradition is being followed with great religiosity and a deep sense of commitment.

