Karwa Chauth 2021: Moon Sighting And Auspicious Time Of Worship

Karwa Chauth is one of the Hindu festivals and is observed by married Hindu women for the long life and well being of their husbands. Women wait for the entire year to celebrate this festival as it is a symbol of marital bliss and love. This year the festival will be observed from 24 October to 25 October.

According to the HIndu Calendar, this festival is celebrated on the Chaturthi tithi of the Krishna Paksha of the Kartik month. Women observe nirjala fast on this day and the fast can only be broken after the sighting of the moon and offering Arghya. This year Karwa Chauth will be done in Rohini Nakshatra and this auspicious coincidence is happening after 5 years.

While celebrating this festival, there are certain rules that one needs to follow on this auspicious day. To make it easy we have curated a list of dos and don'ts on Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth 2021: Date, Moon Sighting and Puja Muhurat

According to Drikpanchang, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on Sunday, 24 October 2021. The Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month will start from 03.01 am on Sunday, 24 October, and will end on October 25 at 05:43 am. On October 24, the moon will emerge at 08:07 in the night. The puja muhurat will begin from 05:43 pm to 06:59 pm. The duration is 01 hour 17 mins.

Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time - 06:27 AM to 08:07 PM

Duration - 13 Hours 40 Mins

Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day - 08:07 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 03:01 AM on Oct 24, 2021

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 05:43 AM on Oct 25, 2021

Karwa Chauth 2021: Significance

On this day, it is believed that even a drop of water is not allowed for consumption by women. This Karwa Chauth will coincide with Sankashti Chaturthi, which is a fasting day observed for Lord Ganesha. The fast is observed by married women for the long life of their husband. It is also believed that worshipping Goddess Parvati, Lord Shankar and Kartikeya on this day will bring auspicious results. Karwa Chauth is more popular in the North Indian states.

The fast starts with the worship of lord Ganesha and then women gather and listen to katha in the afternoon or evening. Water is filled in a pot and food items life roli, wheat, earthen karva, sweets, banya items are arranged in a plate. After the sighting of the moon at night through a sieve, women will look at her husband through it and then touch their feet and she should drink the fasting water and only then the fast can be broken. After the four days of Karwa Chauth, Ahoi Ashtami Vrat is observed for the wellbeings of sons.