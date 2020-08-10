Kali Jayanti 2020: Date, Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Goddess Kali, the preserver of nature and destroyer of evil is a significant God. She is said to be one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga and came to existence to protect the universe from demon brothers Madhu and Kaitabha. It is believed that she came into life on the Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. This year the date falls on 11 August 2020. Today we are going to tell you more about this festival. Read the article below to know more.

Date And Muhurat For Kali Jayanti

Kaili Jayati is observed on the Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. This year the date falls on 11 August 2020. The Ashtami tithi on this day will begin at 09:06 am on 11 August 2020 and will end at 11:16 am on 12 August 2020. During this time, devotees can worship Lord Krishna.

Rituals

Devotees should wake up early and take a bath to worship Goddess Kali on this day.

Now place the idol or photo of Goddess Kali in a clean place and offer flowers to her.

Now apply a Tilak on the idol.

After this, offer her Bhog and other offerings.

Chant the mantras of Goddess Kali for 108 times and offer a red cloth or small blanket to Goddess Kali.

Distribute the prasad among people and your family.

Significance

Goddess Kali is believed to bless her devotees with the ten divine knowledge known as Dasha Mahavidya. These Mahavidyas are represented by the 10 different forms of Goddess Kali. She is quite honourable among all the Gods.

According to the Puranas and mythological stories, Goddess Kali is also said to be Devi Mahamaya.

According to a mythological story, once some people and hermits were worshipping an unknown God in the Ashram of Matang Muni. Pleased by the prayer, Goddess Parvati came and asked the people to whom they were worshipping. At the same time, a divine woman having four hands and ethereal beauty came from a black rock in front of them and said, "They are worshipping me." Since the divine woman had a complexion similar to Kajal, she was called Kali.

It is said that Goddess Kali holds a sword in one of her four hands and the heads of demons on the other hand. The other two hands are always granting blessings and protection to her devotees and nature. The sword represents her willingness to protect while the heads of the demons symbolises her duty to ward off the evil and negativity. She also wears a garland of skulls of demons and clothes made up of the hands of sinister and demons.