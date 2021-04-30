Just In
Mantras Of Goddess Kali Along With Meaning And Benefits
Goddess Kali is said to be the warrior and wrathful manifestation of Goddess Durga. She is believed to the one who relives one from problems and provide salvation. Often seen as a fierceful deity, She is said to be the protector of the universe. Her fierceful appearance keeps evils at bay. She is also portrayed as an aggressive deity that dances on Lord Shiva, Her consort.
Devotees are often seen worshipping the Goddess and seeking Her blessings. Though She appears to be frightening, She is extremely fond of Her devotees and blesses them at each and every point. Today we are here to tell about a few mantras of Goddess Kali that you can chant to seek blessings from Her.
1. Ek Akshari Kali Mantra
ॐ क्रीं
Om Kreem
Benefits: The mantra provides protection and strength to those who chant it with devotion and pure intention. The mantra acts like shield that saves you from tough times and troubles.
2. Maha Kali Mantra
॥ ॐ श्री महा कलिकायै नमः ॥
"Om Sri Maha Kalikayai Namaha"
Benefits: The mantra isn't used much due to its prugative nature. However, this mantra is believed to provide unmatched strength and courage to the one who chants it daily with devotion and dedication.
3. Kalika- Yei Mantra
॥ ॐ क्रीं कालिकायै नमः ॥
"Om Kring Kalikaye Namah"
Meaning: Hail to the Goddess Kali, bless us with who has conscious and insightful mind. Make us intelligent and wise.
Benefits: Chanting this mantra blesses one with immense wisdom and knowledge. It transforms the devotee into a conscious and insightful soul. The mantra also relives one from all sorts of problems and pain.
4. Kali Gayatri Mantra
"ॐ महा काल्यै
छ विद्महे स्मसन वासिन्यै
छ धीमहि तन्नो काली प्रचोदयात"
"Om Maha Kalyai
Ca Vidmahe Smasana Vasinyai
Ca Dhimahi Tanno Kali Prachodayat"
Meaning: Hail to the Goddess Kali who always resides in the oceans of life and the cremetion ground. Bless us with enlightenment and positivity.
Benefits: chanting this mantra removes all the fears from one's life. It also fills the person with positivity and energy. It also helps one in accomplishing the tasks successfully.
5. Dakshina Kali Dhyan Mantra
ॐ ह्रीं ह्रीं ह्रुं ह्रुं क्रीं क्रीं क्रीं दक्षिणकालिके क्रीं क्रीं क्रीं ह्रुं ह्रुं ह्रीं ह्रीं॥
Om Hreem Hreem Hrum Hrum Kreem Kreem Kreem
Dakshina Kalike Kreem Kreem Kreem Hrum Hrum Hreem Hreem॥
Meaning: Salutations to the Goddess who is the preserver of earth and saves the universe from all kinds of troubles.
6. Tin Akshari Kali Mantra
ॐ क्रीं ह्रुं ह्रीं॥
Om Kreem Hrum Hreem॥
Meaning: Salutation to the Goddess who bestows Her blessings in the form of positivity, health and prosperity.
Benefits: This mantra instils courage and perseverance among the devotees. The mantra also removes negativity and problems from one's life.