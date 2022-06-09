Kajari Teej 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Celebrations, History And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Kajari Teej, otherwise known as Satudi, or Bundi Teej festival is celebrated on Tritiya of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada. While Haryali Teej is the Choti Teej of the three prominent Teej festivals, Kajari Teej is known as the Badi Teej festival, in local parlance.

Celebrated predominately in Banaras and Mirzapur, in UP, Kajari Teej is synonymous with the lovely strains of Kajari Lok geet. Kajari songs are semi-classical songs, extremely popular, and closely connected with the dominant characteristics of the Uttar Pradesh culture.

This is a song meant for the rainy season. The Kajari geet is very much similar in its musical essence to the folk songs of the Braj brahmins as they belong to the same school of semi-classical music. While riding on their boats and bobbing their heads gently to the folk songs sung in groups, the natives of Uttar Pradesh warmly welcome the rainy season. Scroll down to know more about this festival.

Kajri Teej 2022: Date And Time

Kajari Teej will be celebrated on Sunday, 14 August 2022. Tritiya tithi begins at 06:06 am on 14 August 2022 and ends at 10:36 pm on 14 August 2022.

Kajri Teej 2022: Puja Rituals

On this auspicious day, soon after the bathing rituals are completed early in the morning, an idol of Shiva and Mother Gauri is made using cow dung for the purposes of worship. We can also purchase the ready-made idols from the market. Spread a red puja vastra or cloth on the puja altar and place the idols of gods there and begin the ritualistic worship. 16 offerings (Solah Shringar), including saree, bindi, sindoor, bangles, nail polish, lipstick, etc.) are made to Goddess Gauri during the puja ritual.

Lord Shiva is appeased with bel leaves, cow's milk, Mandara flowers, datura, bhang, and the holy water of Ganga. Incense and lamps are lit, Kajari Teej Vrat Katha is recited, and aarti is performed.

Before a fast is observed, which is the last step of Teej, one must take a glance at the moon and worship the neem tree at dusk. It is important to worship cows that are fed on tiny sweet chapatis made on Kajari Teej. Blessings from your own mother can also bestow positive results on this day.

Kajri Teej 2022: Celebrations

In Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, the festivities acquire a new meaning and dimension. Processions on a big scale are held and they are a noteworthy feature in the Teej festival of the Bundi Village in Rajasthan. This is when the procession comes alive with folk artists, dancers in colourful attires, musicians singing and playing different instruments, camels, and elephants. There is a splash of colours everywhere and the beauty captures the heart and lingers on.

Swings (jhoolas) are a way of celebrating the mood of Teej in the upcoming monsoon. Mishtan or Teeja is the delicacy to tickle your taste buds, to challenge you out of your rut. The eastern wind and the clouds are the only sonorous accompaniments to the mellifluous strains of Kajari geet sung by the villagers while sailing on boats.

Kajri Teej 2022: History And Significance

Kajri or Badi Teej Is a prized occasion for the married, especially the newlyweds, as it gives them a much-awaited opportunity to visit their parental homes. However, it is also a time, to sing the Kajari songs as they are about the temporary but languishing separation of a woman from her husband.

Devotees believe that Teej is the quickest way to please Lord Shiva and His consort Goddess Parvati. It essentially touches the innermost recesses of a woman's heart and her desire to achieve everlasting marital peace and harmony. If anyone is experiencing unnecessary delays, with respect to their marriage, Teej puja would be the best alternative. Lord Shiva is known to clear obstacles related to the marriage of a girl who performs the Teej Vrat.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

Story first published: Thursday, June 9, 2022, 12:00 [IST]