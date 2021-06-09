Jyeshtha Amavasya 2021: Date, Muhurta And Significance Of This Day Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Jyeshtha Amavasya is an important day observed every year. The day marks the new moon day in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. This year the date falls on 10 June 2021. People in some parts of the country believe that on this day, Lord Shani was born. Apart from this, the day has other significance too. Today we are here to tell you about the same. Scroll down the article to read on.

Date And Muhurta Of Jyeshtha Amavasya

Amavasya tithi is the day when there's no moon in the night sky. The Amavasya tithi of Jyeshtha month holds huge significance in Hinduism. The Amavasya tithi will begin at 01:57 PM on 9 June 2021 and will stay till 04:22 PM on 10 June 2021.

Significance Of Jyeshtha Amavasya

In Hindu culture, Vat Savitri Puja and Shani Jayanti are observed on the Jyeshtha Amavasya tithi.

On this day, people bathe in river water.

Donating alms, food items, clothes and precious stones on this day is considered to be a highly noble deed.

People pay tribute to their deceased loved ones on Shani Jayanti.

They recite the mantras of Lord Shani and worship Him as per the rituals.

People worship Lord Shani on Jyeshtha Amavasya.

Lord Shani is said to be the son of Lord Surya (the Sun God).

One should not consume alcohol, non-veg food and must not kill any animal.

One must not hurt anyone on Jyeshtha Amavasya.

