July 2020: Important Indian Festivals That Will Be Celebrated In This Month

As July begins, so is the series of some important festivals that are celebrated across the country. This is the time when people belonging to different religions and castes indulge in some harmonic festivals. But if you are clueless about the festivals that will be celebrated across the country in July 2020, then we are here with a list of them. Scroll down the article to read more.

Devshayani Ekadashi- 1 July 2020

The first day of July will be celebrated as the Devshayani Ekadashi. This is an important Hindu festival observed in either June or July. This festival is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is devotedly celebrated by his devotees. On this day, devotees observe a fast and worship Lord Vishnu.

Guru Purnima- 5 July 2020

This is a festival which is dedicated to teachers. It is the birth anniversary of great Sage and a spiritual teacher Guru Ved Vyasa. He wrote the Mahabharata and also played an important role in Mahabharata. The festival is celebrated every year on the Purnima tithi of Ashada month.

Shravana Begins- 6 July 2020

Shravana is considered to be an important month in a Hindu year and it is also the first of the Chaturmas. This year the month begins on 6 July 2020. During this month, people worship Lord Shiva and observe fasts to please him. Some devotees also take part in the Kaanwar Yatra.

Mangala Gauri Vrat- 7 July 2020

As said above, devotees of Lord Shiva observed fasts in the month of Shravana to please Lord Shiva and worship him. They also observe the Mangala Gauri Vrat which falls on the next day of Shravan Somwari. On this day, people worship Parvati, the Goddess of Power and the wife of Lord Shiva.

Gajanan Sankashti Chaturthi- 8 July 2020

The devotees of Lord Ganesha celebrate this festival and observe a fast to seek his blessings. They observe the fast from the sunrise until they see the moon and worship Lord Ganesha.

Kamika Ekadashi- 16 July 2020

Kamika Ekadashi is a festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu. This is the day when devotees of Lord Vishnu observe a fast and worship him to seek his blessings. It is believed that offering Tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu on Kamika Ekadashi can help one in getting rid of the Pitru Dosh.

Shravan Shivratri- 19 July 2020

Shivratri is the night of Lord Shiva. Devotees of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati observe a fast on this to seek blessings from them. Shravan Shivratri is quite significant for the devotees of Lord Shiva.

Hariyali Teej- 23 July 2020

Hariyali Teej is an important festival celebrated by the devotees of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The festival symbolises the eternal love of a husband and wife. The married women generally keep a fast and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. They pray to seek a long and healthy life for their husband. The festival is generally observed in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

Naag Panchami- 25 July 2020

This is the festival on which the devotees of Lord Shiva worship him and serpents. The serpents are offered milk. The reason why this festival is celebrated is to emphasise the importance of each and every animal in the ecosystem.

Tulsidas Jayanti- 27 July 2020

Tulsidas is considered to be one of the greatest devotees of Lord Rama. He wrote the famous Ramcharitramanasa, the famous religious book in Hinduism and Hanuman Chalisa, the holy chant of Lord Hanuman.

Shravan Putrada Ekadashi- 30 July 2020

This is another important Ekadashi which is observed by the devotees of Lord Vishnu. Devotees observe this Ekadashi to seek blessings for their children.

Varalakshmi Vratham- 31 July 2020

This is an important festival celebrated by the women belonging to the southern states of India. Married women observe a fast on this day for the well-being of their family and children.

Eid-Bakrid- 31 July 2020

This is a popular Muslim festival which is also known as Eid-ul-Adha. It is a festival of sacrifice and is quite popular across the world. This year the festival will be observed on 31 July 2020.