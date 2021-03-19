Holi 2021: Things To Never Donate During This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Holi is said to be a festival that marks brotherhood, harmony and love in the society. The festival is observed as a triumph of good over evil. Every year the festival is observed on the Purnima Tithi in Phalgun month. This year the festival will be observed on 29 March 2021. The two day festival will begin on 28 March 2021. The first day is observed as Holika Dahan while the other day is observed as Holi or Rangpanchami.

Both the days are quite important and people observe the festival with devotion, harmony, happiness and brotherhood. People often donate things during Holi. But do you know that there are a few things that you must not donate during Holi? If you are wondering what those things are, then scroll down the article to read more.

1. Books And Copies

Though donating books and copies is considered a nobel thing, one should never donate things related to education during Holi. It is believed that donating books and copies, especially the used ones during Holi can bring bad omen to one's family.

2. Steel Utensils

Donating utensils during Holi leads to decrease in one's prosperity and fortune. It is said that donating utensils on this day can decrease happiness and bring lack of peace in one's family. Therefore, one must prohibit from donating steel utensils on this day.

3. Plastic Items

No matter what, one should never donate plastic items during Holi. It brings misery, misfortune, pain and suffering to one's family. In addition to the plastic items, one should also avoid donating broomsticks on Holi.

4. Used Oil

In case, you are donating oil during Holi, make sure you never give used oil. Used oil will not only lessen the effect of your daan but would also bring misery, bad omen and sufferings to your family. It also angers Lord Shani.

5. Old Clothes

One must refrain from donating old and worn out clothes on Holi. Donating used clothes can lead to sudden loss to your wealth. If you are eager to donate clothes, make sure you donate the new ones.