Holashtak 2022: Date, Legends, Significance And Why These Auspicious Works Are Prohibited Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

The term 'Holashtak' is made up of two words 'Holi' and 'Ashtak'. This day is observed eight days before the festival of colours, i.e. Holi. According to the Hindu calendar, Holashtak begins on the Ashtami date of the Shukla Paksha of Falgun month. It is forbidden to do any kind of auspicious work during these eight days. Know when Holashtak is being held in the year 2022 and why auspicious works are not done during this period. Also, know about the story related to Holashtak.

Holashtak 2022: Start And End Date

Holashtak Tithi Holashtak starts eight days before Holi. This year Holashtak will start from 10 March and will end on 18 March, which is on Holi.

Holashtak 2022: Stories And Legends

There are two mythological stories and legends related to Holashtak, and due to this people believe that negative energy rises in these eight days.

I. Story of Prahlad And Hiranyakashyap

Holashtak is related to Prahlad. According to this legend, from the Ashtami date of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Holashtak i.e. Falgun, the demon king Hiranyakashyap made his son Prahlad a prisoner and tortured him severely. He continued to harass Prahlad in every way for the next eight days. After this, on the eighth day, he tried to burn Prahlad by sitting on his sister Holika's lap. But Holika was consumed in that fire and Prahlad did not even get a scratch. This is the reason that these eight days are considered inauspicious and no auspicious work is done during this time.

II. Story Of Holastak and Lord Shiva

Another story related to these eight days of Holashtak is also prevalent. According to this, Lord Shiva had burnt Kamdev to ashes on the Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Falgun month and due to this, there was a wave of mourning and sadness in the air. On the day of Holi, Mahadev again rectified the problem by giving life to Kamdev. But due to the mourning spread in nature during those eight days, it is advisable to avoid doing auspicious works during this period.

Holashtak 2022: Significance

No auspicious work is done when Holashtak begins. It is forbidden to perform sixteen rites like marriage, home entry, purchase of new property, shaving, etc. during this period. No new businesses are started in this phase. During these eight days, people are advised to take a dip in holy water, offer donation or charity and do meditation. There is a mythological belief that eight days before Holi, negative energy increases significantly in nature. To avoid its bad effects, it is best to chant the name of the Lord and emerge in devotion.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 7:00 [IST]