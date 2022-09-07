Hidimba Devi Temple In Manali: Timings, Architecture, Legends, And How To Reach Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Located in the land of the Gods, Rishis and Goddesses, in the midst of the sprawling loveliness of Manali,, one can find the temple dedicated to Goddess Hidimba, who is the guardian angel of Manali area, extends her protection to the entire surrounding with her presence and piety.

Walking amidst the tall Deodar trees, and through a narrow walkway, leads you to the temple of Goddess Hidimba which is easily distinguishable due to its elaborate roofs and a metal canopy. Although the area has a sedate and sleepy feel to it, the Hidimba temple with its lively colours and unusual architectural style stands as a silent witness to the yuga that passed by.

This historic temple of Goddess Hidimba Devi was built at a place called Dungri, just a kilometre away from the main hill station of Himachal Pradesh, Manali. The Kullu dynasty of Himachal worshipped this goddess as Kuldevi. This temple has been declared as a 'Monument of National Importance'.

Hidimba Temple: Architecture

Hidimba temple is built around a cave with a rock emerging from the ground, which is considered the main deity of Hidimba. There is a small metallic idol kept close by. One more rock with her footprints is placed on another side. Characterized by four roofs and the wooden terraces out of which one roof is metallic whereas the other is made of pine wood, the roof terraces exhibit a particular sequence in their placement. The smallest roof looks like a vase. Stone walls, the carvings at the entrance, and a statue of the deity inside conjure up a very harmonious and congruous picture of rusticity and symmetry.

A hanging rope inside the sanctum has a spinechilling story of its own. In the ancient days, it was used to hang criminals. The temple had certainly a mammoth role to play in punishing the criminals and bringing justice to the good. It is built in a tribal style of Kathkuni, that is commonly found in those regions. Temple is built with stone and wood set in alternate layers. Three-tiered slanting roof with a conical brass shikhara attracts the attention of the historically inclined. As per an inscription on a wooden panel near the entrance, it was built by King Bahadur Singh in 1553 CE. Also known as Dungri Devi, she provides her care and nurture to the villager of Dungri.

What catches the eye in the first instant is the intricately carved wooden door with carvings of forms of Goddess. You can trace auspicious symbols like a purna-kumbha, foliage, and animal figurines on the door. There are other deities including Mahishasurmardini, Vishnu Lakshmi on Garuda, Shiva Parvati on Nandi, with a devotee with folded hands.

Lord Ganesha along with a Navagraha panel is placed right on top of the lintel. Horns hanging on the walls of the temple may be indicative of the animal sacrifices that used to be caried out in the times of yore. There is a separate shrine for Ghatotkacha, her brave son, close to the temple.

Goddess Hidimba: Stories And Legends Associated With It

Born of demoniacal origin, Hidimba was the sister of Hidimb, the powerful demon king ruling the Kamyaka forest. Pandavas escaped Duryodhana's attempt to assassinate them by heading straight to the Kamyaka forest, which was the home to the Hidimbas. Knowing this, Hidimba ordered Hidimbi his sister to kill the Pandavas. Disguising herself as a nymph, Hidimba came to the spot where Pandavas were, with a view to ensnaring them so that she can kill them. But Hidimbi herself, failed in her mission as she found Bhima too handsome to be killed. So she helped Pandavas sincerely and let them win against Hidimba.

When Hidimba tried to kill Bhima to avenge his defeat, Bhima killed him on the spot. Now the marriage proposal of Hidimba was in Bhima's court. Bhima, upon the condition that he would be separated from her as soon as a child was born, he agreed. A baby boy called Ghatotkacha was born to the couple. Hidimba was a brave woman and she brought up her son singlehanded, and made him into a brave warrior with a leonine prowess. Much later, she began a strict tapasya and gained superpowers eventually and turned into a devi or a protecting force of that region. Locals who regarded her highly, built a temple for her. Her temple has now become one of the most popular tourist attractions in Manali.

Hidimba in Manali is also thought to be an incarnation of Durga, who is believed to save the people of Manali from every peril.

How she came to be worshipped as the Kuldevata of Kullu kings is another fascinating story. A person, named Vihangam das, had a dream in which Hidimba Devi visited him and gave a boon to be the king of Kullu. Post this incident, Das killed a tyrannical king and replaced him as the king of Kullu, and from this time onwards the Kullu people worship Hidimba Devi.

Goddess Hidimba: Festivals

Navaratri Festival

Navaratri is when the days get busy here in the temple. Nine days are celebrated with verve along with fairs , which are conducted to add to the gaiety of the festival.

Doongri Festival

Vasant Panchami happens to be the birthday of Hidimba Devi which arrives around February when the nature is in its full bloom. Some say that it arrives on the 1st of Jyeshtha month around May. This is actually held on the 14th of every May falling on the birthday of Hidimba Devi. This festival is marked by musical celebration and dance performed by the local womenfolk who visit the Dungri forest area

For three days, neighbouring villagers gather here, along with their Gods and Goddesses arranged in chariots. The deities like Kartikswami of Simsa, Chhandal Rishi of Parsha, Shrishti Narayan of Aleo, Shriganh of Jagatsukh, Vishnu of Shajla, Maladevi of Sial and Sankh Narayan of Nasogi, are brought in processions with the accompaniment of music to Doongri.

For the fourth day, a fair would again be conducted in the Manu temple of Manali where they fly kites, play games and indulge in prayers. Hidimba fair or mela, is the name it is usually called by.

Saroohni Or Bahadur Singh K i Jatra

It is celebrated on the first day of Shravan month in the monsoon. This is to celebrate the successful transplantation of paddy.

The annual Dussehra does not begin or end unless she blesses the ceremonial horse. Prior to coronations, the royal family visits Hidimba Devi temple. There is an arrangement to go on a pleasure stroll joy ride in the surrounding area of the temple, for which Yaks are used. This is commonly called Dungri Van Vihar.

Photographers carry traditional Himachali outfit which tourists can try on themselves and get clicked, just to help you preserve the memories of this place for times to come.

Hidimba: Timmings And How To Reach

Hidimba temple is 40 kilometres away from the Bhunda airport in Kullu. You can commute by local buses and taxi. It opens at 8:00 am and closes at 6:00 pm every day. .

Story first published: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 10:00 [IST]