ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hariyali Teej 2019: 7 Teej Gift Ideas For Your Daughter-in-law

    By

    Hariyali Teej is a festival celebrated by newly married women where mother-in-law gifts something special to her daughter-in-law as a reward for her immense dedication towards her family. Parents also gift their daughters a bunch of gifts called sindhara. The gifts usually contain clothes, gadgets, chocolate, sweets, etc.

    Here's a list of some of the gifts that can be gifted to your daughter-in-law.

    1. Clothes

    Women receive many saris and other traditional clothes during Hariyali Teej. You can gift your daughter or daughter-in-law beautiful kurtis, kurta sets or a ready-to-wear sari. Clothes are necessary so, gifting it will prove useful.

    2. Gadgets

    Gadgets of any type are another great gift for Hariyali Teej. Observe your daughter's lifestyle and provide them the choice of gadgets that are most suitable for them. Believe it or not, they will like this gift and at the same time it will help them in their work.

    3. Jewellery

    A sleek and a beautiful jewellery can be considered a great option for Teej gift. Know your daughter's taste and preference of jewellery and gift her one. It will surely leave an ever-lasting impression!

    4. Chocolate

    Chocolates are a must-have gift for every occasion or festivals. Give your daughter-in-law a customized chocolate and watch her face beaming with happiness.

    5. Dry fruits hamper

    Give your wonderful daughter-in-law or daughter an artistically hand-crafted item with a gift pack of premium dry fruits to keep up with the tradition of the Teej festival. You can choose the best dry fruits or the dry fruits of her choice.

    6. Special gift coupons

    If you don't know what to give your daughter or daughter-in-law, special gift coupons can be an ideal gift. These gift coupons can be from spas, parlours, holidays, shopping, etc.

    7. Sweets

    Sweets are another good gift option for your daughter. The mother-in-law can also prepare sweet dishes for their daughter-in-law to make her feel very special. Ghevar is a traditional Teej sweet which can be easily prepared at home and be given as a gift.

    More DAUGHTER News

    Read more about: daughter teej hariyali teej festival
    Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 21:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 1, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue