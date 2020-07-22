ENGLISH

    Hariyali Teej 2020: Date, Muhurta, Puja Vidhi And Significance Of This Festival

    By

    Hariyali Teej is one of the significant festivals that fall in the month of Sawan. This festival is considered to be one of the most important festivals for Hindu married women. On this day, the women observe a strict fast to seek blessings in the form of a long and healthy life of their husbands. Also known as Shravani Teej or Sawan Teej, this festival is usually celebrated in the Northern parts of the country. This year the date falls on 23 July 2020. Today we are going to tell you more about this day in detail. Scroll down the article to read more.

    Sawan Shivratri 2020: With These Rituals, You Can Please Lord Shiva On This Day

    Muhurta For Hariyali Teej

    In a year there are three kinds of Teej observed in India. They are as:

    1. Hariyali Teej, popularly known as Choti Teej

    2. Kajri Teej, popularly known as Badi Teej

    3. Hartalika Teej

    Every year Hariyali Teej is observed on the Tritiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashada. The Tritiya Tithi will begin at 07:22 pm on 22 July 2020 and will stay till 05:03 pm on 23 July 2020.

    Rituals Of Hariyali Teej

    • On this day, women wear new clothes after bathing and do all kinds of makeup to look ethereal and beautiful.
    • Women must wear green bangles and green saree on this day. This is because the girl is considered to be great
    • They then go to worship Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and their sons Lord Ganesha and Kartikeya. It is believed that worshipping the Shiva family brings prosperity and marital bliss into one's life.
    • One needs to make small idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati along with their sons with the help of soil.
    • After this, place the idols on a small wooden stool that is being used in the puja.
    • Now offer all the auspicious things which are considered important for one's marital bliss.
    • After worshipping the deities according to the rituals and traditions, women listen to the Vrat Katha.
    • They then take the resolution to observe the fast for the entire day.
    • You can break your fast on the next day after worshipping the deities and seeking blessings from them.

    Significance Of Hariyali Teej

    • It is believed that the festival signifies the eternal love of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
    • On this day, women apply henna on their hands. It is believed that applying henna on Hariyali Teej is quite auspicious. Moreover, applying henna symbolises the eternal love between a husband and wife.
    • Women also ride on a swing on this day. It is a part of ritual in which a woman sits on the swing and her husband pushes the swing. This ritual is believed to strengthen the bond of a husband and wife.
    • Women on this day gather together to sing folk songs in the evening and have a great time with their friends.
    • Moreover, they help each other in doing the makeup and getting ready in the best possible way.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 14:45 [IST]
