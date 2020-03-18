Just In
Gudi Padwa 2022: 10 Beautiful Quotes And Wishes That You Can Share With Your Loved Ones
Gudi Padwa is a popular Hindu festival that is mostly celebrated in Maharashtra and Goa. People belonging to these regions celebrate the festival of Gudi Padwa with great enthusiasm and dedication. It is also known as the New Year for people belonging to Marathi and Konkani tradition. This year the festival will be celebrated on 02 April 2022. The festival symbolises the time when farmers harvest their crops and bring home the new grains and cereals. It also marks the onset of the summer season.
On this day, people worship their deities, wear traditional clothes and jewellery and hoist Gudi (pot made up of Gold, silver, bronze or copper) at the entrance of your house. The celebration of this festival also includes preparing traditional and sweet dishes.
Also read: Gudi Padwa 2020: Know About The Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival
Like every year, this year too, you are extremely excited about this festival and are looking forward to it. Therefore, we have created t some heart-warming wishes and quotes that you can share with your loved ones.
1. On this auspicious day of Gudi Padwa, may you be endowed with happiness, prosperity and success. Happy Gudi Padwa to you.
2. A new hope, a new beginning and a new dream is willing to unfold. May this new year bring millions of joys that are unheard and untold.
3. Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa amidst fanfare and religious fervour. May the day bestow on you and your family members all happiness and love.
4. Happy Gudi Padwa to the one who is close to my heart and has been with me in all ups and downs.
5. On this occasion of Gudi Padwa, I wish you a life filled with success, health, prosperity and happiness.
6. I pray to Almighty that this Gudi Padwa, you and your family are blessed with harmony, peace, health, love and prosperity.
7. I convey my best wishes to you on this Gudi Padwa. May your life be filled with laughter, positivity and success.
8. Here's wishing that God adds more colours to your rangoli and more happiness to your upcoming year. I wish you a Happy Gudi Padwa.
9. Raise the Gudi, fold your hands and pray to God for the well-being of your folks and mankind. Hope you have a Happy Gudi Padwa.
10. I am sending you my best wishes on this Gudi Padwa. I hope you enjoy this new year with immense happiness and positivity.
We wish you a Happy Gudi Padwa!!!
