Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022 Date, Time, Significance And Why It Is Celebrated

Guru Ravidas was one of the famous saints, a mystic poet and lyricist who lived between 1400 and 1500 AD. He had an immense influence on the 'Bhakti Movement, which was a 'spiritual devotional movement' in Hinduism. Later it transformed into a new idea and took the shape of Sikhism.

He was also known as Raidas, Rohidas and Ruhidas and his work made a lasting impact on the lives of people and the movement he was part of. The verses written by Guru Ravidas which are devotional in nature were also included in the Sikh scriptures under the name of Guru Granth Sahib.

The birth anniversary of Saint Ravidas is known as Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022 and will be celebrated on 16 February this year, which will mark his 645th birthday. Scroll down the article to know more.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022: Date, Time

This year in 2022, Ravidas Jayanti will be celebrated on Wednesday, 16 February. The Purnima Tithi will begin at 21:42 on 15 February 2022 and the Purnima Tithi will end at 22:25 on 16 February 2022.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022: About The Saint, History And Significance

There is no specific date recorded of the birth of Guru Ravidas but, it is mentioned in history that he was born during 1377 C.E. at Mandhuadhe in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India. His father's name was Raghu and his mother's name was Ghurwiniya. Also, the name of his wife was Lona.

According to the Hindu Lunar Calendar, his birthday is celebrated on Magha Purnima. His birthplace is named as Shri Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan and is one of the popular places of pilgrimage for his followers.

Some say that he used to make his living as a shoemaker but Ravidas was also curious to acquire knowledge. He was also inspired by Saint Kabir Saheb, he made him his first Guru. After that, he made Sant Ramanand his guru. People were moved by the humble behaviour of Guru Ravidas and it used to make them very happy. It is said that he used to repair shoes free of cost to help others.

Ravidas had immense knowledge and used to find pleasure in helping others, also sages and saints. This didn't go with Ravidas' family as they were worried about his financial matters and therefore his parents expelled Ravidas and his wife. Therefore, they started living in a rented house and devoted most of their time to worshiping the Lord and in the company of sages and saints.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022: Celebrations

It was in the 21st century when his followers established 'Ravidashia' religion. The festival is mainly celebrated by the people from the Sikh Community. This is an auspicious day for devotees of Guru Ravidas and they perform various rituals and chant the songs and poems of Guru Ravidas. Also, a procession is taken out with his portrait by the devotees who then later take bath in the holy Ganges before reaching his birthplace.

Gurudwaras are decked up with lights on this day and special arrangements are made. The holy book of Ravidas, which is 'Amritbani' is read and prayer meetings are held. Also, in certain places, Nagar kirtan is organised where people dress as Saint Ravidas. To promote his teachings, plays are also organised.

Grand events or gatherings are also organised on this day where his inspiring and brave stories, dohas are read, bhajans are sung before the devotees. Poor people are served on this day who are in need of help, which truly captures the essence of this festival. Others go on pilgrimage to the temples dedicated to Ravidas and offer their prayers to seek their Guru's blessings.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022: Verses By The Saint And Their Meanings

अब कैसे छूटै राम नाम रट लागी।

प्रभु जी, तुम चंदन हम पानी,

जाकी अंग-अंग बास समानी।

प्रभु जी, तुम घन बन हम मोरा,

जैसे चितवत चंद चकोरा।

प्रभु जी, तुम दीपक हम बाती,

जाकी जोति बरै दिन राती।

प्रभु जी, तुम मोती हम धागा,

जैसे सोनहिं मिलत सुहागा।

प्रभु जी, तुम तुम स्वामी हम दासा,

ऐसी भक्ति करै रैदासा।

Meaning: Lord! How can we get rid of the rote that your name has engrossed in our minds? Now I have become your ultimate devotee. Just as the fragrance of sandalwood spreads in the water by being in contact with it, in the same way, the fragrance of your love pervades my body and mind. You are like a dark cloud in the sky, I am a peacock dancing in the forest. Just as a peacock dances with joy at the sight of the clouds rolling in the rain, similarly I am enamoured with joy at your sight. Just as the square bird is always looking at its moon, in the same way I always yearn to get your love. Oh God! You are the lamp and I am the wick of that lamp which always burns in your love. Lord, you are bright, pure and beautiful like a pearl and I am the thread threaded in it. Your union with me is as pure as the union of gold and honey. Just as gold becomes pure by contact with honey, in the same way, I become pure by contact with you. Oh God! You are the master, I am your servant.

पूजा कहां चढ़ाऊं...

राम मैं पूजा कहां चढ़ाऊं ।

फल अरु फूल अनूप न पाऊं ॥टेक॥

थन तर दूध जो बछरू जुठारी ।

पुहुप भंवर जल मीन बिगारी ॥1॥

मलयागिर बेधियो भुअंगा ।

विष अमृत दोउ एक संगा ॥2॥

मन ही पूजा मन ही धूप ।

मन ही सेऊं सहज सरूप ॥3॥

पूजा अरचा न जानूं तेरी ।

कह रैदास कवन गति मोरी ॥4॥

Meaning: Oh Lord! How will I worship you as I don't have proper items or food to serve you because of lack of money. Cow's milk is also there as a leftover. Also, bees have sucked the nectar from the flowers and fish have polluted the water. The snake is wrapped around the sandalwood tree which has made it poisonous. That's why with all my love and devotion I am creating your image in my heart and worshipping you. While praying to Lord, Guru Ravidas is saying I have no idea of the rituals or puja vidhi involved to worship you. This means that he doesn't have any attachment with the materialistic things of this universe and only has faith in the supreme lord and his works.

