ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Guru Pushya Yoga 2021: Date, Muhurta And Significance Of This Day

    By

    This year Hindus will be observing Pushya Yoga on 25 February 2021. Out of all the 24 Nakshatras, Pushya Nakshatra is considered to extremely beneficial and auspicious. As per the Hindu mythology and astrology, Pushya Yoga is said to be a rare and pious occurrence. The Pushya Yoga is dedicated to Lord Brihaspati (Jupiter). If you are not aware of this day, then fret no more as we are here to tell you about this day in detail. Scroll down to read more.

    Gayatri Mantra Lyrics And Meaning In English And Sanskrit

    Date And Muhurta

    Guru Pushya Yoga is usually observed when Pushya Nakshatra is on Thursday. This year the day falls on 25 February 2021. The Guru Pushya Yoga will begin at 06:50 am on 25 February 2021 and will stay till 01:17 pm on the same date. On this day, the Sarvartha Siddhi and Amrit Sidhi Yoga will begin at 06:50 am to 01:17 pm. The Ravi Yoga on Guru Pushya Yoga will be from 01:17 pm on 25 February 2021 to 06:49 am on 26 February 2021. The Amrit Kaalon this day will be from 06:53 am to 08:29 am on 25 February 2021.

    Rituals

    • On this day, one should worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu to gain wealth and prosperity.
    • On Guru Pushya Yoga, make a Swastika sign outside your home and worship Dakshinavarti conch shell. It is said that the conch shell is quite dear to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi and worshipping the same can bring blessings in your life.
    • Worshipping the Dakshinavarti conch shell on this day can help you in gaining fortune, wealth and prosperity.

    Significance

    • It is believed that worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu on this day can help one in gaining stuck wealth and accomplishing the pending work.
    • Establishing Goddess Lakshmi's idol in one's workplace, shop or home on this day can actually prove to be beneficial.
    • People purchase gold jewellery on this day.
    • It is also believed that buying a new house, office area, shop or shifting into a new house on Guru Pushya Yoga can bring good luck into one's life.
    • Foundation stone of a new building is also laid on this day.

    More AUSPICIOUS News

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 16:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 24, 2021
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close