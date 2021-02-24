Guru Pushya Yoga 2021: Date, Muhurta And Significance Of This Day Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

This year Hindus will be observing Pushya Yoga on 25 February 2021. Out of all the 24 Nakshatras, Pushya Nakshatra is considered to extremely beneficial and auspicious. As per the Hindu mythology and astrology, Pushya Yoga is said to be a rare and pious occurrence. The Pushya Yoga is dedicated to Lord Brihaspati (Jupiter). If you are not aware of this day, then fret no more as we are here to tell you about this day in detail. Scroll down to read more.

Gayatri Mantra Lyrics And Meaning In English And Sanskrit

Date And Muhurta

Guru Pushya Yoga is usually observed when Pushya Nakshatra is on Thursday. This year the day falls on 25 February 2021. The Guru Pushya Yoga will begin at 06:50 am on 25 February 2021 and will stay till 01:17 pm on the same date. On this day, the Sarvartha Siddhi and Amrit Sidhi Yoga will begin at 06:50 am to 01:17 pm. The Ravi Yoga on Guru Pushya Yoga will be from 01:17 pm on 25 February 2021 to 06:49 am on 26 February 2021. The Amrit Kaalon this day will be from 06:53 am to 08:29 am on 25 February 2021.

Rituals

On this day, one should worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu to gain wealth and prosperity.

On Guru Pushya Yoga, make a Swastika sign outside your home and worship Dakshinavarti conch shell. It is said that the conch shell is quite dear to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi and worshipping the same can bring blessings in your life.

Worshipping the Dakshinavarti conch shell on this day can help you in gaining fortune, wealth and prosperity.

Significance

It is believed that worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu on this day can help one in gaining stuck wealth and accomplishing the pending work.

Establishing Goddess Lakshmi's idol in one's workplace, shop or home on this day can actually prove to be beneficial.

People purchase gold jewellery on this day.

It is also believed that buying a new house, office area, shop or shifting into a new house on Guru Pushya Yoga can bring good luck into one's life.

Foundation stone of a new building is also laid on this day.