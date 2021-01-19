Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: Date And Significance Of This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Guru Gobind Singh is known as the tenth Guru of the Sikh community. Born in Patna, the capital city of Bihar, Guru Gobind Singh emerged as one of the pioneers of Sikhism. For people belonging to the Sikh community, the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh is one of the important festivals. The festival is known as the Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. This year the Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti will be observed on 20 January 2021. Today we are here to tell you more about the festival. Scroll down the article to read more.

Date

As per the Sikh scriptures and historical records, Guru Gobind Singh was born on 22 December 1666 in Patna, Bihar. However, people belonging to the Sikh community usually observe His birth anniversary as per the Lunar calendar or Nanakshahi calendar. This year the date falls on 20 January and therefore, Sikh people across the world will be observing the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh on the same date.

Significance

It is said that Guru Gobind Singh became the tenth Guru of Sikhs at the tender age of nine.

He succeeded His father Guru Teg Bahadur at such a tender age and fulfilled His duties.

Throughout His life, Guru Gobind Singh fought for the welfare of people and stood against injustice.

Guru Gobind Singh was not only a spiritual leader but also a military leader who set up a community named Khalsa which comprised basically the joined forces of saints and military personnel.

Due to His, influencing words and sheer determination, people stood out to raise their voices against the corrupt kings and rulers.

Sikh people consider His teachings to be quite valuable and regard it as the motivation to indulge in good deeds.

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, people listen to Gurubani, teachings of Sikh Gurus, especially Guru Gobind Singh.

People perform the Kirtan and participate in social service.

Langars are organised for people, especially those who are poor and needy.